Japan's second-hand brand product reseller Komehyo to set up Thai unit with Saha group

TOKYO, NNA - Japan's second-hand goods reseller Komehyo Co. said it would join hands with Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public of Thailand Co. to enter the rapidly growing reuse market there.

Komehyo Hong Kong and Saha Group will set up a joint venture capitalized at 5 million baht ($151,800) in December, the company said Wednesday.

Komehyo will hold 49 percent of the Bangkok unit while Saha and its five affiliates will hold 51 percent.