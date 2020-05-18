Indonesia to impose VAT on internet companies from July

Indonesia will require big internet companies to pay value-added taxes (VAT) on sales of digital products and services from July as part of efforts to boost revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tax official of the country.

18, May. 2020

Photo by Norbert Buduczki on Unsplash
Photo by Norbert Buduczki on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - Indonesia will require big internet companies to pay value-added taxes (VAT) on sales of digital products and services from July as part of efforts to boost revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tax official of the country.

It will impose 10 percent VAT on digital products sold by non-resident internet companies with significant presence in the Indonesian market, including streaming services, applications and digital games, beginning July 1, according to a finance ministry regulation published on the ministry's website.

The government has previously said services by streaming platforms like Spotify and Netflix would be subject to the new tax. Neither company responded to requests for comment.

Products and services bought via Alphabet Inc's Google Play among others would also fall into the category, although the government has not named any companies other than Spotify and Netflix.

Indonesia currently charges a 10 percent value-added tax on sales of most products and services. The country has aimed to get internet companies to pay their fair share of taxes for years and the decision to impose VAT was announced in March when President Joko Widodo outlined emergency measures to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis.

The package was passed by parliament earlier this week.

Indonesia's internet economy is the biggest and fastest growing in Southeast Asia and is expected to reach 130 billion USD by 2025, according to a research by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said that imposing VAT on internet goods was to make sure the government captures the shift in people's consumption patterns as they stay at home during a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

The government expects a 10 percent drop in state revenue this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and weak commodity prices, forecasting that economic growth will more than halve to 2.3 percent, from 5 percent in 2019. It expects a fiscal deficit of 5.07 percent of GDP for 2020, the biggest in more than a decade. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

cropped_image_l.jpg
Foreigners with stays until July again given extra 3 months to renew

Japan Policy

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by slon_dot_pics from Pexels
Coronavirus to bring worst economic fallout since Great Depression: IMF

Asia Policy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (NNA)
Hong Kong postpones all trade fairs in April to late July

Hong Kong Policy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Vincent Gerbouin from Pexels
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to build biggest vessels for Philippine Coast Guard

Philippines Policy

3 MONTHS AGO

(A wristwatch vendor covers her face in Beijing's Silk Market in December 2010.)[Getty/Kyodo]
China's fake goods facing dilemma amid U.S. pressure

China Policy

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Indonesian minister confirms location of new capital

Indonesia Policy

HANOI, VNA - Indonesian Minister of Agriculture and Land Planning Sofyan Djalil was cited by local m...

9 MONTHS AGO

Singapore plans to raise retirement age

Singapore Policy

Singapore, VNA - Singapore will gradually raise retirement age by three years to 65, Singaporean Pri...

9 MONTHS AGO

(Rogel Mari Sese)
Philippines passes law creating space agency

Philippines Policy

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point

Australia Policy

SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...

10 MONTHS AGO

20190725_0002.png
Japan to conduct tests for caregivers in 4 Asian nations this fall

Asia Policy

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Bank Indonesia cuts rates for first time in nearly 2 years, as expected

Indonesia Policy

JAKARTA, NNA - Bank Indonesia on Thursday lowered its key interest rate for the first time since Sep...

10 MONTHS AGO

Bank of Korea surprises markets with first rate cut in 3 years as economy slows

South Korea Policy

SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut its policy rate and slashed its economic growth and ...

10 MONTHS AGO

Malaysia central bank keeps policy rate steady as expected after easing in May

Malaysia Policy

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Bank Negara, Malaysia's central bank, on Tuesday maintained its accommodative mo...

10 MONTHS AGO

A man rides an electric scooter in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on April 24. EV sales in India more than doubled to 130,620 units in fiscal 2019. (Photo: Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.)
India plans more fiscal incentives to promote electric vehicles

India Policy

10 MONTHS AGO

Bank Indonesia keeps rate but signals easing amid slow global demand

Indonesia Policy

JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia left its key lending rate unchanged on Thursday but used another polic...

11 MONTHS AGO

Philippine central bank holds rate on tame CPI and firm GDP outlook

Philippines Policy

MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank left its key interest rate at 4.5 percent on Thursday, sur...

11 MONTHS AGO

20190620_0005.jpg
PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability

Features Thailand Policy

11 MONTHS AGO

PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation

Features Philippines Policy

By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ central bank is likely to cut interest rates for ...

11 MONTHS AGO

Chinese Vice Premier Liu calls for liquidity support, says 'external pressure' can help economy: media reports

China Policy

TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese government should support the economy by providing ample cash liquidity, Vi...

11 MONTHS AGO

The Reserve Bank of India’s accommodative stance signals its concern about global and domestic growth. (Photo by Press Trust of India)
India’s central bank cuts interest rate for third straight time amid growth worries

India Policy

12 MONTHS AGO

Australian central bank cuts key rate to record low amid slower global growth

Australia Policy

SYDNEY, NNA - The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday lowered the official cash rate by 25 basis po...

12 MONTHS AGO

South Korea’s central bank stands pat on rate amid global slowdown

South Korea Policy

SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s central bank on Friday left the key interest rate unchanged for the fourt...

12 MONTHS AGO

PREVIEW: South Korea’s central bank seen holding rate cut until later this year

Features South Korea Policy

By Tetsuo Sakabe SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea is expected to lower the key interest rate by the en...

12 MONTHS AGO

Bank Indonesia holds key interest rate at 6% amid global uncertainty

Indonesia Policy

JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia left its key interest rate at 6 percent, as expected, to support growt...

17, May. 2019

CORRECT: Philippine central bank cutting reserve requirement after last week’s rate cut

Philippines Policy

――Corrects attribution to BSP’s Medalla from HSBC’s Arbis in latter part of 9th paragraph MANILA, NN...

17, May. 2019

Philippine central bank cutting reserve requirement after last week’s rate cut

Philippines Policy

MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank said Thursday it will cut the amount of cash reserves the ...

17, May. 2019

PREVIEW: Bank Indonesia seen keeping rates on hold this week

Indonesia Policy

JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia is likely to stand pat on monetary policy at its two-day meeting endin...

15, May. 2019