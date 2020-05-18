Thailand approves second phase of lockdown relaxation

Photo by Nick Wehrli from Pexels

BANGKOK, VNA - The Thai government has approved the second phase of the easing of lockdown measures from May 17 to help lift the economy, but mainly in the evening.

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on May 15 that malls and food courts, convention centres, wholesale markets and pools can re-open.

There are no changes in the measures on transportation. There is still no regular international transport, and strict screening of inter-provincial transport remains. Curfew timings will be relaxed by one hour, from 11pm to 4am compared to from 10pm at present.

The Thai government devised a four-phase plan to restart the economy while containing the disease as daily infections continued to fall. The first one began on May 3.

On May 16, Thailand saw no new infections along with zero death. This is the second time since March 9 the country has recorded no infection during a day.

The tally in the Southeast Asian now stands at 3,025, with 2,854 recoveries and 56 deaths.- VNA