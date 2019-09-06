Toyota unveils Corolla Altis hybrid sedan in Thailand

Michinobu Sugata (R), president of Toyota Motor Thailand Co., and TMT Executive Vice President Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont (C) announce the launch of the first hybrid model of the bestselling sedan Corolla Altis in Bangkok on Sept. 3, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

BANGKOK, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. has introduced the first hybrid model of its best-selling Corolla Altis sedan in Thailand to retain its position as the top automaker in the Southeast Asian nation and respond to environmental concern.

In unveiling the 12th-generation Corolla model, Toyota's Thai arm, Toyota Motor Thailand Co., said retail prices of the hybrid model start at less than 1 million baht ($32,700).

TMT Executive Vice President Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont told NNA on Tuesday that his firm aims to sell 2,300 units in Thailand and export 900 units per month.

The Japanese automaker has sold 78,000 hybrid vehicles in the Thai market in the last 10 years.

Toyota has sold more than 47 million Corollas in about 150 countries and regions, including 800,000 units in Thailand, since its launch in 1966. (NNA/Kyodo)