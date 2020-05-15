Features Taiwan Electronics

TSMC’s expanding chip production makes Taiwan world’s largest market for equipment purchases

15, May. 2020

Photo by Jonas Svidras from Pexels
Photo by Jonas Svidras from Pexels

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA—Taiwan is expected to remain the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing equipment market this year with estimated purchases of nearly $15.43 billion as its bellwether contract chipmaker plunges ahead with advanced production to keep its edge over competitors.

Taiwan ranked first last year on spending of $17.12 billion, a 68 percent change from 2018. China was in second place with an outlay of $13.45 billion, followed by South Korea at $9.97 billion, according to SEMI, an international electronics manufacturing industry body.

A key reason is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., world’s largest contract chipmaker.

The firm had allocated $14.9 billion for capital expenditures in 2019. The company better known as TSMC raised it to between $15 to 16 billion this year, 80 percent of which will go for advanced processing technologies, company officials have told investors.

The chipmaker aims to enter volume production at a relatively advanced 5-nanometer chipmaking facility in the first half of this year. The company also plans to begin mass production of 3-nanometer process chips in 2022 and expects the rollout by 2024 of a 2-nanometer plant.

Nanometer numbers refer to the sizes of cuts in a silicon chip. Smaller cuts allow the processors to run faster and sometimes with fewer defects.

Expansions such as TSMC’s augur well for suppliers.

United Integrated Service Co., a Taiwan-based cleanroom contractor for seven TSMC factories, raked in NT$24 billion ($802 million) in revenue in 2019, a 32 percent jump from the previous year.

“The result is largely thanks to the continuous growth in the Taiwan market,” United Integrated Service spokesman Benny Chen told NNA on April 30. “We expect an even better sales performance this year.”

Semiconductor-related sales make up 80 percent of his company’s total revenue, Chen said. Contracts this year to date have exceeded NT$40 billion, he added.

TSMC is ready to become the world’s first high-volume producer of chips using extreme ultraviolet lithography technology in 7-nanometer process and below, the company said in its 2019 annual report.

This production line is lifting business for Gudeng Precision Industrial Co., one of the world’s two makers of extreme ultraviolet pods, the Taiwanese company said. The pods are used to transport reticle that prints images on wafers in a contamination-free environment.

To meet an anticipated boom in demand for the pods, Gudeng had spent more than NT$600 million since 2014 for a plant expansion in the southern city Tainan. The project has reached its final stage, a company official told NNA on May 4.

“With the newly-added capacity, we believe our output will be able to meet demand from potential markets we’ll reach in the future,” said the official, who declined to give a name. “We are expecting stable growth in the revenue of second quarter with semiconductor-related businesses contributing more.”

(NNA)
(NNA)

But by next year, Taiwan will be lapped by China and South Korea as the biggest market for chip-related purchases, SEMI forecasts. China will become the largest spender by $16.44 billion, followed by South Korea at $14.45 billion and Taiwan at $14.43 billion, it says. The Chinese government actively supports growth in the chip sector and is expected to offer special aid to firms affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Such forecasts coincide with Gudeng’s view on China as a market with potential for rapid growth, the company official said.

Gudeng has sold equipment in China over the past decade to help transport wafers against contamination and damage.

“The outlook for 2021 is uncertain and still subject to dynamic adjustment,” Liu Pei-chen, researcher and industry consultant at Taiwan Institute of Economic Research told NNA on Tuesday. “But China is likely to expand financial aid to support the semiconductor industry in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

China has more land and a bigger end-user market than Taiwan. But it will “stick to a relatively high expenditure for chipmaking equipment in the coming years,” Liu said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Jonas Svidras from Pexels
TSMC’s expanding chip production makes Taiwan world’s largest market for equipment purchases

Features Taiwan Electronics

2 HOURS AGO

This undated photo shows a scene inside an TSMC’s 12-inch fab. (Photo courtesy of TSMC).
TSMC seeks more U.S. support for new $12 bil. semiconductor plant in Arizona

United States Electronics

2 HOURS AGO

Photo by Devon Janse van Rensburg on Unsplash
Apple may shift 20% of outsourced production to India from China: report

India Electronics

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by Medhat Dawoud on Unsplash
Apple investing $332 mil. in display tech plant in Taiwan: report

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by mohamed Abdelgaffar from Pexels
Sichuan Changhong Electric group to build $28 mil. lithium ion battery plant

China Electronics

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ian Battaglia on Unsplash
Semiconductor giant TSMC expects flat Q2 on weak demand in COVID-19 fallout

Taiwan Electronics

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Stephen Frank on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to increase electronics material output in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

29 DAYS AGO

tech-4907770_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Yageo to raise domestic output to counter trade war, pandemic

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Tianyi Ma on Unsplash
SK Hynix makes massive $2.7 bil investment in China DRAM unit

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Delta Electronics India showcases technology and solutions catering to the electrical industry and power sector ecosystem at Elecrama 2020 in greater Noida, northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Delta Electronics India)
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to set up India, Vietnam units

India Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg.jpg
Electronics assembler Wistron plans to expand despite world economic volatility

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ronaldo Santos on Unsplash
Sharp to take over NEC Display for global expansion

Japan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sam Rios on Unsplash
Electronics contractor Hon Hai suspends India production during anti-virus lockdown

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels
Assembler Hon Hai resumes China factory work with enough manpower for seasonal demand

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Powertech Technology to expand chips probing business in China with $10 mil. investment

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Hon Hai suffers lowest sales since 2011 amid coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash
Taiwan Merry Electronics pairs with China-based AirPods maker Luxshare to produce audio gear in Vietnam

Vietnam Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers inks long term supply deal with Global Foundries

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash
Electronics assembler Pegatron to set up Vietnam manufacturing subsidiary for Southeast Asia expansion

Vietnam Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels
Taiwan cable maker BizLink acquires Singapore peer for $47 mil.

Singapore Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay
Japanese electronics components maker Sanken Electric to shut Thai semiconductor plant

Thailand Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Chipmaker UMC to inject $500 mil. capital into China subsidiary to expand 5G line

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

facebook-application-icon-147413.jpg
Murata opens new plant in Malaysia to boost electronics gear output

Malaysia Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carlos Daniel on Unsplash
Over 300 Taiwan firms suspending China factory reopening on spreading coronavirus

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Spirox, Japan’s Wintest team up for China's semiconductor test equipment market

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Pankaj Rana (R), business head of e-commerce at Panasonic India, and Atsushi Motoya, who also heads the company’s India Innovation Center, announce the launch of online education-based solution developed in-house by the innovation centre, in New Delhi on Jan. 28, 2020. (NNA)
Panasonic's India-incubated smart solutions boost its diversification

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tide He from Pixabay
Hitachi Chemical to sell electronics components business to Chinese peer

Japan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO