TSMC seeks more U.S. support for new $12 bil. semiconductor plant in Arizona

15, May. 2020

This undated photo shows a scene inside an TSMC’s 12-inch fab. (Photo courtesy of TSMC).
This undated photo shows a scene inside an TSMC’s 12-inch fab. (Photo courtesy of TSMC).

TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), a global leader in chip making, will cough up an eye-watering $12 billion to build a huge plant in Arizona, its second in the United States.

On Friday, the semiconductor giant said the project, which would be launched "with the mutual understanding and commitment to support from the U.S. federal government and the State of Arizona" would need significant investments to ensure its success.

The move comes after the Trump administration repeated warned about the security threat posed by having too much of the world’s electronics made outside of the United States.

In TSMC's media statement, it also said the plant will use the Taiwan company's advanced 5-nanometer technology for wafer fabrication to churn out 20,000 wafers each month when ready in 2024.

It will employ over 1,600 high-tech professionals, and possibly, indirectly create thousands of jobs in the semiconductor ecosystem, according to the statement.

"This U.S. facility not only enables us to better support our customers and partners, it also gives us more opportunities to attract global talents," it said.

TSMC highlighted how its new plant would be of "critical, strategic importance to a vibrant and competitive U.S. semiconductor ecosystem that enables leading U.S. companies to fabricate their cutting-edge semiconductor products within the United States and benefit from the proximity of a world-class semiconductor foundry and ecosystem."

Acknowledging that such a big project would require significant capital and technology investments, TSMC said it "welcomes continued strong partnership with the U.S. administration and the State of Arizona.

It said, "The strong investment climate in the United States, and its talented workforce make this and future investments in the U.S. attractive to TSMC. U.S. adoption of forward-looking investment policies to enable a globally competitive environment for a leading edge semiconductor technology operation in the U.S. will be crucial to the success of this project."

TSMC believes U.S. support and investments for the new plant and other future projects by TSMC and its supply chain companies would ensure their success.

TSMC currently operates a plant in Washington and design centers in Texas and California. It also has plants in China.

The world's largest contract chipmaker has launched the production of wafers using the cutting-edge 5-nanometer process at a plant in southern city of Tainan.

Analysts have predicted 5-nanometer process will push TSMC’s revenue growth and contribute more than NT$100 billion ($3.3 billion) this year, according to a Central News Agency report.

TSMC has forecast a flat second quarter with an estimated revenue of between $10.1 billion and $10.4 billion, counting on 5G deployment and demand for high-performance computing-related products. It recorded earnings of $10.31 billion for the first quarter, a 45.2 percent jump over the previous year, helped mostly by smartphone chips.

TSMC had the second largest wafer capacity in the world at the end of 2019, while it continued to reign as the world's largest contract chipmaker, according to U.S. based market advisory firm IC Insights.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Jonas Svidras from Pexels
TSMC’s expanding chip production makes Taiwan world’s largest market for equipment purchases

Features Taiwan Electronics

2 HOURS AGO

This undated photo shows a scene inside an TSMC’s 12-inch fab. (Photo courtesy of TSMC).
TSMC seeks more U.S. support for new $12 bil. semiconductor plant in Arizona

United States Electronics

2 HOURS AGO

Photo by Devon Janse van Rensburg on Unsplash
Apple may shift 20% of outsourced production to India from China: report

India Electronics

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by Medhat Dawoud on Unsplash
Apple investing $332 mil. in display tech plant in Taiwan: report

Taiwan Electronics

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by mohamed Abdelgaffar from Pexels
Sichuan Changhong Electric group to build $28 mil. lithium ion battery plant

China Electronics

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ian Battaglia on Unsplash
Semiconductor giant TSMC expects flat Q2 on weak demand in COVID-19 fallout

Taiwan Electronics

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Stephen Frank on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to increase electronics material output in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

29 DAYS AGO

tech-4907770_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Yageo to raise domestic output to counter trade war, pandemic

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Tianyi Ma on Unsplash
SK Hynix makes massive $2.7 bil investment in China DRAM unit

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Delta Electronics India showcases technology and solutions catering to the electrical industry and power sector ecosystem at Elecrama 2020 in greater Noida, northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Delta Electronics India)
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to set up India, Vietnam units

India Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg.jpg
Electronics assembler Wistron plans to expand despite world economic volatility

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ronaldo Santos on Unsplash
Sharp to take over NEC Display for global expansion

Japan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sam Rios on Unsplash
Electronics contractor Hon Hai suspends India production during anti-virus lockdown

India Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels
Assembler Hon Hai resumes China factory work with enough manpower for seasonal demand

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Powertech Technology to expand chips probing business in China with $10 mil. investment

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Hon Hai suffers lowest sales since 2011 amid coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash
Taiwan Merry Electronics pairs with China-based AirPods maker Luxshare to produce audio gear in Vietnam

Vietnam Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers inks long term supply deal with Global Foundries

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash
Electronics assembler Pegatron to set up Vietnam manufacturing subsidiary for Southeast Asia expansion

Vietnam Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels
Taiwan cable maker BizLink acquires Singapore peer for $47 mil.

Singapore Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay
Japanese electronics components maker Sanken Electric to shut Thai semiconductor plant

Thailand Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Chipmaker UMC to inject $500 mil. capital into China subsidiary to expand 5G line

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

facebook-application-icon-147413.jpg
Murata opens new plant in Malaysia to boost electronics gear output

Malaysia Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carlos Daniel on Unsplash
Over 300 Taiwan firms suspending China factory reopening on spreading coronavirus

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Spirox, Japan’s Wintest team up for China's semiconductor test equipment market

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Pankaj Rana (R), business head of e-commerce at Panasonic India, and Atsushi Motoya, who also heads the company’s India Innovation Center, announce the launch of online education-based solution developed in-house by the innovation centre, in New Delhi on Jan. 28, 2020. (NNA)
Panasonic's India-incubated smart solutions boost its diversification

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tide He from Pixabay
Hitachi Chemical to sell electronics components business to Chinese peer

Japan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO