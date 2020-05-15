Online food sellers develop during pandemic

HANOI, VNS/VNA - Online food sellers have long been known as a channel to buy local, unnamed products, but now they are growing as an effective source for branded food firms.

Nguyen Lam Vien, chairman and CEO of Vinamit Joint Stock Company, said the firm, which trades dried fruits, has developed a network of 200 online sellers during the pandemic.

“Thanks to online sellers, the firm’s sales are somewhat less terrible during the difficult time,” Vien told nld.vn.

Vien said revenue dropped at most of the distribution channels, such as stores and supermarkets, however, online sales have been improving.

In April, these online collaborators brought the company more than 800 million VND (34,000 USD). Vinamit has given the online collaborators bonuses alongside other traditional agents.

Similar to Vinamit, the Vietnam Animal Industry Joint Stock Company (Vissan), famous for their sausages, has cooperated with electronic wallet Momo and delivery service Now for trading the products.

It is also cooperating with firms that offer shopping via a hotline and most recently they worked with the e-commerce trading exchange Sendo.vn to promote sales.

Phan Van Dung, the firm’s vice director said: "We also have a plan to collaborate with Lazada to boost sales and expand our online sales agency network.” He added that in a more competitive context, the company also encourages its agents to diversify selling methods.

Pham Thanh Kien, director of the HCM City’s Department of Industry and Trade said the trend of online shopping, social networks and e-commerce has grown in the last two years.

Kien pointed out the rise was because online sales are managed more easily than other kinds.

Tran Hoang Ngan, director of the HCM City Development Research Institute said that online businesses, specifically those through e-commerce sites and social networks have been developing fast in recent years, especially amid COVID-19.

Ngan said the market has formed a team of traders who directly participate in the market without the legal guidance and management of the authorities, adding the government should organise skills training courses for them to form a healthier business environment. - VNA