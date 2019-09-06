Hong Kong leader announces withdrawal of unpopular extradition bill

HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Wednesday evening that she is formally withdrawing an unpopular extradition bill that has spurred months of protests in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

Lam has already suspended work on the bill in the city's legislature amid strong popular opposition to it, and even called it dead, but protesters had demanded the bill be fully withdrawn.

The bill had been unpopular with many Hong Kong people as it would have allowed fugitive transfers to China and other jurisdictions with which Hong Kong does not have extradition arrangements.

Critics of the bill had feared that residents and visitors whom China considers its political opponents could be sent to the mainland for prosecution. (Kyodo)