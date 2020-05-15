Mando partners with car-sharing company to develop vehicle diagnosis system

SEOUL, AJU - South Korean car parts maker Mando has partnered with SoCar, a car-sharing service operator, to jointly develop a vehicle diagnosis system using internet of things sensors to detect safety problems before customers operate shared cars.

Mando and SoCar signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to co-develop an internet of things (IoT)-based safety diagnosis system for connected cars. The real-time system will check safety features such as brakes and other parts of shared vehicles.

The two companies will develop a system to check the integrity of brakes and move onto other safety systems later. Because shared cars normally cover long distances, it is vital for car-sharing service operators to check if safety-related parts are working well. SoCar currently checks safety parts once a week.

"We wish this collaboration to connect us to the development of remote safety check system for autonomous cars," SoCar's chief technology officer Won Jong-pil was quoted as saying in a statement.

SoCar began car-sharing services similar to conventional rent-a-car services in South Korea in 2011. Customers use smartphone apps to reserve vehicles parked in public parking lots. The service has been favored by young consumers because car-sharing fees are based on mileage, making an ideal service for those who travel short distances in urban areas.