Hitachi Construction Machinery launches hydraulic oil monitoring service in SE Asia

A large hydraulic shovel due to be equipped with the ConSite OIL system (Photo courtesy of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.)

INDONESIA, NNA - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. will offer its service solution “ConSite OIL,” which monitors the condition of engine oil and hydraulic oil in construction machinery, to Southeast Asian markets starting this month.

Hitachi Construction Machinery will display machines mounted with ConSite OIL at an industrial exhibition being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from Sept. 18, the company said in a press statement on Monday.

Since 2014, Hitachi Construction Machinery has been globally providing ConSite OIL, which is one type of service solution that ConSite designed to reduce the lifecycle cost of heavy machinery. The system monitors data on its engine oil and hydraulic oil around the clock using oil monitoring sensors mounted on construction machinery, the statement said.

At the same time, it also collects big data concerning the operation and location of construction machinery, and automatically sends out reports to clients and agents on the automatic analysis of oil condition.

This solution enables real-time management of oil inspections, which had been previously labor- and time-consuming, a Hitachi Construction Machinery spokeswoman said. The company has already supplied the system in Japan, Europe, and Australia since 2017 and aims to expand its client service to Southeast Asian markets going forward.

The monitoring system can be mounted on such machines as commercially available large hydraulic shovels, weighing between 40 tons and 80 tons, except for old models, according to the statement. The system’s failure prediction rate reached 58 percent as of the end of March 2019, and Hitachi Construction Machinery aims to raise it to 90 percent in fiscal year 2020 and later.

The system will be on display at Mining Indonesia 2019, an international mining equipment exhibition, to be held in the capital city Jakarta from Sept. 18 to 21, the statement said. They will present its performance and advantages in seminars. A large hydraulic shovel mounted with ConSite OIL will be shown to the public along with related components and sensors.(NNA/Kyodo)