Japanese sewing automation firm Matsuya R&D to produce face masks in Myanmar

15, May. 2020

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

YANGON, NNA - Japanese sewing automation system developer Matsuya R&D Co. will soon begin face mask production in Myanmar for supply to Japan and other parts of the world amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The company has got official approval for mask production and exports, planning to churn out 54,000 pieces per month, an official involved in overseas business at its headquarters in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, told NNA on Thursday.

As the COVID-19 global epidemic has yet to end, the firm is considering shipping masks to mainly Japan as well as Myanmar and its neighboring countries from a plant of Matsuya R&D (Myanmar) Co. in the Southeast Asian nation's commercial capital Yangon, he said.

Matsuya R&D sees growing demand for medical and health care gear in the wake of the outbreak of the viral crisis, stepping up the development of artificial intelligence-assisted automated sewing equipment, according to the company.

The firm began producing protective clothing for medical workers with the use of its automated sewing machines at its plant in Vietnam early this month, according to the official. (NNA/Kyodo)

