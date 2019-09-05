Car dealer Ehime Nissan opens Myanmar unit for car repair, sheet metal making, painting

BANGKOK, NNA - In its first business expansion abroad, Japan’s Ehime Nissan Motor Co. is starting up a joint venture business with a local partner in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon this month to specialize in car maintenance as well as body repair and painting.

Ehime Nissan, which deals in Nissan motor vehicles and auto parts as well as engaging in their maintenance and repair in the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Ehime, established the joint venture, Enatic Automotive Co., in February, an Ehime Nissan spokeswoman said.

The new firm, capitalized at about 130 million yen ($1.2 million), is owned 70 percent by Ehime Nissan and 30 percent by a local enterprise whose CEO is Nay Aung, the founder of Myanmar’s leading online travel and ride-hailing company Oway Co., she said.

Enatic Automotive’s operations are based in the township of Hlaingthaya in the western part of Yangon on a plot of about 12,000 square meters staffed by about 60 people, including five or six sent by Ehime Nissan.

Oway is engaged in a rental car business in which it hires automobiles from companies and individuals, and leases them with drivers. Enatic Automotive is starting its car maintenance business in September to service 500 motor vehicles managed by Oway in the Yangon region. Its body repair and painting business is expected to start in December, the spokeswoman said.

In April next year, the joint venture will open a car maintenance training center to cultivate engineers with skills equivalent to those certified as second-class mechanics in Japan through a one-year course. The center is to take in 50 trainees in its initial year and the number will be increased in proportion to the growth in demand, the official said.

Ehime Nissan has dealerships in its home prefecture, specializing in Nissan brand cars. But it plans to handle a wide range of brands in Myanmar for maintenance as well as body repair and painting, the spokeswoman said. (NNA/Kyodo)