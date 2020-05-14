Toyota, Honda reopening dealerships, servicing outlets in India as lockdown eases

14, May. 2020

Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash
Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA – Dealerships and outlets providing after-purchase servicing for the Indian units of Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. are being reopened as the Indian government has eased its lockdown imposed amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. (TKM) said 171 of its dealership outlets will be partially reopened while operations at its 146 service outlets across the country will be resumed in line with directives given by the central and state governments.

In a statement on Tuesday, Masakazu Yoshimura, managing director of TKM, underscored the importance of resuming operations at its dealership and servicing outlets for its customers and shareholders, while acknowledging the need for the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“While the lockdown was a necessary step to counter the virus spread and curb the consequences triggered by the pandemic, it is paramount to reignite confidence among customers and stakeholders, and boost their morale, during these difficult times,” Yoshimura said.

TKM also began preparatory operations on May 5 to train factory workers and create a safe working environment at its plant in accordance with the new guidelines set by the government. Toyota’s India subsidiary will likely resume operations at the plant on a step-by-step basis while bearing in mind social distancing and sanitation requirements from the government.

TKM also said nearly 75 percent of its local suppliers have obtained permission from the government to resume operations.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a subsidiary of Honda Motor specializing in passenger car manufacturing, said 155 of its dealership outlets were reopened between May 4, when the Indian government eased its travel and movement restrictions, and May 12. Of these shops, 118 have showrooms.

HCIL said it is “cooperating closely with dealerships” in sterilizing the facilities, ensuring safety and keeping sufficient distances between people in accordance with the government’s requirements.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda reopening dealerships, servicing outlets in India as lockdown eases

India Auto

4 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash
Covid-19 pandemic may slash Thai car output to 1 mil. units this year

Thailand Auto

5 HOURS AGO

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash
China’s April car sales rebound for 1st time in 22 months, buoyed by stimulus steps

China Auto

2 DAYS AGO

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Alex Azabache on Unsplash)
Toyota, Honda plants in Indonesia to remain closed till June 1

Indonesia Auto

2 DAYS AGO

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale giving a speech at the 11th Auto Summit 2020 in New Delhi on Feb 7, 2020. (Photo courtesy of FADA)
Indian automotive dealers starting to reopen as lockdown eases

India Auto

3 DAYS AGO

traffic-3874725_1280.jpg
Toyota to resume passenger car production in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by John Torcasio on Unsplash
Toyota Thailand to resume car production at 2 plants

Thailand Auto

7 DAYS AGO

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India (L) and Shashank Srivastava, executive director for its marketing & sales, launching the mini SUV S-Presso in New Delhi on Sep. 30, 2019. (NNA)
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota restarting production as India eases lockdown

India Auto

7 DAYS AGO

India’s Mahindra & Mahindra showcases its new Alturas G4 model at the 2020 Auto Expo in the northern Indian city of Greater Noida on Feb 5, 2020. The automaker reported zero domestic sales in April. (NNA)
Zero sales driving India's auto sector to appeal for restart

India Auto

9 DAYS AGO

Photo by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels
Indian auto parts giant Motherson Sumi Systems operating majority of 152 plants globally amid pandemic

India Auto

13 DAYS AGO

The Hydrogen Center is part of a larger plan to transform the former Altona site into an integrated hydrogen hub (Photo Image courtesy of Toyota Motor)
Toyota Australia completes first stage of Hydrogen Center: report

Australia Auto

16 DAYS AGO

Photo by Raivis Razgals on Unsplash
Toyota, Suzuki resume part of operations in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

17 DAYS AGO

Isuzu D-Max (Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash)
Japanese carmaker Isuzu to resume operations at 2 Thai factories in May

Thailand Auto

17 DAYS AGO

Hino Motors is developing fuel cell large trucks with Toyota Motor (Photo courtesy of Hino Motors)
Hino Motors, China-based BYD sign deal for joint electric vehicle development

China Auto

20 DAYS AGO

Kolkata, India (Photo by Sri Jalasutram on Unsplash)
Toyota India warns of bumpy road to automotive sector recovery

India Auto

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by Marcel Pirnay on Unsplash
Renault to exit JV with China’s Dongfeng Motor amid slowing market

China Auto

29 DAYS AGO

hindu-428914_1280.jpg
Suzuki Motor extending production suspension in India following prolonged lockdown

India Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by mali maeder from Pexels
Toyota Motor extending suspension of Thai production due to coronavirus

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO

A file photo taken in July 2019 shows a Volkswagen AG dealership in the northern Indian city of Gurugram. (NNA)
India auto dealers see sales plunge off the cliff on pandemic-driven lockdown

Features India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Mitsubishi Motors wins Thai approval for eco-car project

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO

yamuna-expressway-385360_1280.jpg
India’s new vehicle sales suffer 1st drop in 6 years in FY 2019-20

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Toyota Motor group halt Indonesia production amid the coronavirus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Robert Biesewig from Pixabay
China car sales in March remain low amid lingering fears of virus woes

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

car-1360471_1280.jpg
Mazda Motor further extends Thai plant suspension on coronavirus-hit sluggish demand

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO

science-in-hd-6_3JAyPtHqo-unsplash.jpg
China set to ease regulations for new entrants, invigorate domestic EV industry

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Riffat Muntaz on Unsplash
Indonesian auto industry fears 42% drop in 2020 car sales to 600,000 units: report

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Toyota Motor acquires Australian software vendor to enhance dealer management

Australia Auto

1 MONTH AGO