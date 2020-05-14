Toyota, Honda reopening dealerships, servicing outlets in India as lockdown eases

Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA – Dealerships and outlets providing after-purchase servicing for the Indian units of Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. are being reopened as the Indian government has eased its lockdown imposed amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. (TKM) said 171 of its dealership outlets will be partially reopened while operations at its 146 service outlets across the country will be resumed in line with directives given by the central and state governments.

In a statement on Tuesday, Masakazu Yoshimura, managing director of TKM, underscored the importance of resuming operations at its dealership and servicing outlets for its customers and shareholders, while acknowledging the need for the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“While the lockdown was a necessary step to counter the virus spread and curb the consequences triggered by the pandemic, it is paramount to reignite confidence among customers and stakeholders, and boost their morale, during these difficult times,” Yoshimura said.

TKM also began preparatory operations on May 5 to train factory workers and create a safe working environment at its plant in accordance with the new guidelines set by the government. Toyota’s India subsidiary will likely resume operations at the plant on a step-by-step basis while bearing in mind social distancing and sanitation requirements from the government.

TKM also said nearly 75 percent of its local suppliers have obtained permission from the government to resume operations.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a subsidiary of Honda Motor specializing in passenger car manufacturing, said 155 of its dealership outlets were reopened between May 4, when the Indian government eased its travel and movement restrictions, and May 12. Of these shops, 118 have showrooms.

HCIL said it is “cooperating closely with dealerships” in sterilizing the facilities, ensuring safety and keeping sufficient distances between people in accordance with the government’s requirements.