L&T, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India

NEW DELHI, NNA - Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), engaged in engineering, construction and other wide-ranging sectors, has landed a major order worth up to 50 billion rupees ($693 million) for steam generators and associated packages for a thermal power plant in India, through its joint venture with Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

The joint venture, L&T-MHPS Boilers Pvt. Ltd. (LMB), will provide THDC India Ltd. with two 6.6 million kilowatt steam generators and associated equipment for an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant project under way in Bulandshahar in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, L&T said in a statement on Friday.

LMB is owned 51 percent by the Indian conglomerate and 49 percent by Mitsubishi Hitachi. THDC is a joint venture of India’s central government and the state government of Uttar Pradesh.

LMB will design, manufacture, construct, deliver and commission the generators and associated packages. The project is classified as “large” meaning it is worth between 25 billion and 50 billion rupees, according to the statement.

LMB is currently undertaking projects to deliver nine steam generators of the 660-megawatt class for a total output of 5.94 million kilowatts. It has also completed and put into commercial operation 11 supercritical units totaling 7.34 million kilowatts.

“This is a prestigious order from THDC India Ltd. for ultra-supercritical steam generators, with the state-of-the-art equipment meeting new emission norms,” said LMB CEO & Managing Director Shailendra Roy. “We have the manufacturing and execution capabilities to deliver to stringent schedules while conforming to global standards.”