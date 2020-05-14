Malaysia may re-apply restriction measures: health official

Photo by Johen Redman on Unsplash

KUALA LUMPUR, VNA - The Malaysian government may re-apply strict control measures to prevent another possible emergence of COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on May 13, Director-General of the country’s Ministry of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said the government will continue keeping a close watch on COVID-19 developments after the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), a relaxed form of the movement control order (MCO) which began in mid-March.

It will evaluate the outcome after two weeks, he said, adding that the return of the MCO is not out of question.

He noted that if the number of infections is under control, many sectors of the Southeast Asian nation will resume operations. On the other hand, drastic restriction measures will be taken if new cases continue rising.

Malaysia reported 37 new cases on May 13, including 21 foreign labourers, bringing the national tally to 6,779, with 111 fatalities. - VNA