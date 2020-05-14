Some 1,200 foreigners under pressure to get tested for COVID-19

14, May. 2020

Photo by Bundo Kim on Unsplash
Photo by Bundo Kim on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - Some 1,200 foreigners are under pressure to get tested for COVID-19 because their mobile phones showed traces of staying in a dangerous place encompassing the epicenter of LGBTQ nightlife in an international tourist hotspot in Seoul. They are receiving English text messages repeatedly from South Korea's anti-epidemic center.

Since the first patient related to LGBTQ clubs and bars in Itaewon was made public on May 6, some 22,000 people have visited COVID-19 screening centers nationwide, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). There was no official tally on how many foreigners were screened.

As of May 13, health officials have detected 119 patients, including 76 directly related to Itaewon and 43 others, including their family members, friends and fellow workers.

Based on their mobile phone base station access, text messages calling for COVID-19 screening were sent to 10,905 people, including 1,210 foreigners, who have stayed overnight near nine bars and clubs in Itaewon from April 24 to May 6 regardless of their sexual identity.

In Itaewon, COVID-19 cases were spotted at ordinary dance clubs unrelated to LGBTQ people, prompting health officials to expand the scope of screening with a pledge to guarantee anonymous inspections. Infections were reported in various places and professions, threatening to dampen government efforts to permit greater social and economic activities than before and re-open schools.

"Many people are being examined voluntarily, but some are still reluctant to do so because they are worried about criticism. Excessive criticism and discrimination will never help prevent patients from hiding, further encouraging quiet transmission," KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said, calling for a quick response from those who have been to Itaewon.

"COVID-19 is a really cruel virus," Jeong said, warning that COVID-19 could spread quickly to family members. Medical experts said that there was already a spread in areas frequented by young people before a fresh outbreak erupted in Itaewon.

To secure data on the extent of infection exposure among people in their 20s and 30s, Jeong proposed the testing of all those to be enlisted for obligatory military service. South Korea's conscription law requires all able-bodied men to complete compulsory military service for about two years.

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Hairstylists and salon staff wear facial masks and shields at work in Bangkok on May 4, 2020)
Thais adjust daily life to new normal that prioritizes public health

Features Thailand Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(National Museum of Korea is re-opened to public with low coronavirus cases during the novel coronavirus pandemic in Seoul on May 6, 2020.)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
South Korea finds infection cluster in Seoul after relaxing curbs

South Korea Health

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

olice officers wearing protective mask conduct spot checks on April 21, 2020 in Singapore.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore's coronavirus infections soar 3rd day, cases now top 10,000

Singapore Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

5.jpg
Taiko Pharmaceutical to open Shenzhen unit to respond to growing demand

China Health

23 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Singapore reports huge jump in infections, COVID-19 cases top 8,000

Singapore Health

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(A general view of Liberty Square, one of the largest touristic areas in Taipei, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic in Taipei, Taiwan on April 06, 2020.)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Taiwan sees spike in COVID-19 cases due to navy outbreak

Taiwan Health

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

KalGen Innolab Clinical Laboratory in Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Kalbe Farma)
Japan-led JV launches free coronavirus testing service in Indonesia

Indonesia Health

27 DAYS AGO

(Photo taken in the suburbs of Beijing on March 28, 2020, shows Great Wall of China, which has partially reopened to visitors after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.)
China logs largest single day infection tally in over 1 month

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China reports surge in coronavirus cases, mostly from abroad

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

drew-hays-tGYrlchfObE-unsplash.jpg
Takeda partners with Australian pharmaceutical giant to develop anti-COVID-19 drug

Australia Health

1 MONTH AGO

Wuhan Park
Wuhan's lockdown lifted as China confident in curbing virus spread

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash
Marubeni launches maternal, child health handbook app in Indonesia

Indonesia Health

1 MONTH AGO

photo_l.jpg
Coronavirus infections top 1 million worldwide as pandemic rages

Asia Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash
Drug maker Shionogi gets capital injection from China’s Ping An Insurance

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Asics Corp.'s investment arm has acquired an equity stake in India's Pulse Active Stations Network, which offer a health monitoring kiosk across the country. (Photo courtesy of Asics)
Asics invests in Indian startup running medical checkup kiosks

India Health

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Marcus Ng on Unsplash
Japan to ban entry from United States, China, South Korea, most of Europe

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Gov't panel says coronavirus infections feared "rampant" in Japan

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1585182671742.jpg
Tokyo residents asked to stay indoors at weekend due to coronavirus

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore bans gatherings, shuts entertainment venues over virus

Singapore Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A medic staff member receives disinfectant spray from a colleague outside a hospital, before the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on March 23, 2020. (PTI)
India in nationwide lockdown, grounds domestic flights as Covid-19 cases rise

India Health

2 MONTHS AGO

(Supplied photo shows a customer wearing a mask while shopping at a supermarket in Wuhan on March 22, 2020.)
China to lift Wuhan's months-long lockdown on April 8

China Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Grand Central Terminal is seen empty in New York on March 22, 2020.) [Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 15,000, infections top 350,000

Asia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
New Zealand to shut all nonessential services to curb virus spread

New Zealand Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Aceh police personnel in protective gear spray disinfectant at Baiturrahman Mosque in Aceh, Indonesia)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Global coronavirus cases top 300,000, with 13,000 deaths

Asia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Signage in Beijing that reads "Hang in there, Wuhan!")
China's Wuhan reports no new coronavirus infections for 1st time

China Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Melbourne) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia, New Zealand close borders to all foreigners

Oceania Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Traffic congestion is seen at a causeway linking Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor (foreground) to Singapore (background) at night on March 17, 2020.)
Malaysia lockdown over coronavirus spurs workers' rush to Singapore

Features Malaysia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image