Toyota plugs into hybrid-vehicle battery recycling in Thailand

Toyota Motor Thailand Co.'s process of hybrid vehicle battery recycling at a plant in Chachoengsao Province, east of Bangkok. (Photo courtesy of the company)

BANGKOK, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. has started recycling hybrid vehicle batteries in Thailand, aiming to establish a sustainable scheme for the key power source of eco-friendly cars and to cut costs.

The Japanese carmaker said at Friday's launch event it is reusing nickel-metal hydride batteries for hybrid vehicles, utilizing some of them for storage cells for non-vehicular uses, and extracting mineral elements from them to make brand-new batteries in Japan.

It is part of an effort by Toyota -- which began battery production in Thailand in May, its first such move in Southeast Asia -- to electrify all vehicles by 2025.

Under the “Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Life Cycle Management (3R Scheme)” project, Toyota Motor Thailand Co. collects and inspects used batteries and sorts them into the three types of usage depending on the level of deterioration, at a plant in Chachoengsao Province, east of Bangkok.

The plant, run by TTK Logistics (Thailand) Co., an arm of trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp., can check 10,000 batteries per year, Ninnart Chaithirapinyo, chairman of Toyota's Thai unit, told reporters on Friday.

Toyota Motor Thailand sells the recycled batteries at a cost of only one-third of a brand-new product. Moderately deteriorated batteries are reused as storage cells mainly for solar power at buildings and factories, Ninnart said.

It eliminates hazardous substances from the damaged batteries and ships them to Japan to extract reusable raw materials such as nickel and cobalt to make new batteries for hybrid vehicles, according to the chairman.

“We believe that the 3R Scheme will significantly reduce the cost of hybrid batteries, mitigate negative environmental impact and establish a solid foundation in preparation for the future growth of the electrified vehicle market,” said Michinobu Sugata, president of Toyota Motor Thailand. Toyota will also accept batteries from other carmakers, and other industries, for recycling, Sugata added.

The Thai arm of Toyota had relied on its Belgium operation for the recycling process, shipping about 5,000 to 6,000 used batteries annually, according to Sugata.

The Japanese carmaker, which has a share of more than 30 percent in the Thai auto market, has sold 78,000 hybrid vehicles there since it released a Camry hybrid sedan in 2009. (NNA/Kyodo)