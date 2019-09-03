LG Display completes localization test of home-made etching gas

SEOUL, AJU – LG Display, a major flat panel producer in South Korea, has completed the localization test of high purity hydrogen fluoride supplied by a domestic material manufacturer and plans to apply it to production in the near future.

Hydrogen fluoride, also known as etching gas, is used for semiconductor and display cleaning. Japan strengthened regulations on exports of photoresists, fluorine polyimide and etching gas on July 4. Soulbrain, the producer of chemical deposition materials, has promised to inject alternative supplies of hydrogen fluoride from Japan into the production process of South Korean firms within this year.

LG Display Vice President Yang Jae-hoon said on August 13 that his company was conducting tests to replace hydrogen fluoride produced in Japan. According to related industries sources, LG Display has finished testing hydrogen fluoride earlier than expected. “We cannot confirm whether or not LG Display actually used it for mass-production,” said an LG Display official.