Joshua Wong, fellow Hong Kong democracy activist arrested by police

(Joshua Wong)[Getty/Kyodo]

HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong police arrested democracy activist Joshua Wong and his fellow activist Agnes Chow on Friday morning, ahead of another mass protest planned this weekend, their group said.

Demosisto, the youth political group Wong founded, said on Twitter that the 22-year-old was “forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight,” while saying Chow, also 22, was arrested at her home in the morning.

“We do not yet know what charges they are facing, but have arranged our lawyers to follow the case,” the group said, adding that Chow was being sent to the police headquarters in central Hong Kong where Wong was also being held.

Wong was detained for allegedly inciting and organizing an unlawful assembly at the police headquarters on June 21, Hong Kong media reported, citing police.

Both Wong and Chow took part in the June 21 protest, where thousands of protesters surrounded the police headquarters to demand the complete withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill.

Wong was one of the student leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement that called for democratic change in the former British colony.

He was later convicted of contempt of court over his involvement in the movement and released from prison in mid-June after serving weeks in prison.

Meanwhile, Andy Chan, founder of the now-defunct pro-independence group Hong Kong National Party, was also arrested late Thursday for allegedly taking part in a riot and assaulting a police officer, local media reported.

Chan said on his Facebook account that he was about to leave Hong Kong from its international airport when police intercepted him. He was among eight people arrested earlier this month on allegations of possessing weapons and explosives, but was later released without being charged.