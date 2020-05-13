Japanese-invested Indian firm wins tender to supply renewable energy 24-7

13, May. 2020

3.jpg.jpg

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA – Indian renewable energy producer ReNew Power Pvt. Ltd., which is invested by the Japanese energy firm JERA Co., the world's largest liquefied natural gas importer, has signed a unique agreement to supply renewable energy 24 hours.

The company announced Tuesday that it had won a bid in India to produce 400,000 kilowatts of renewable energy through a project that will operate and supply renewable power 24 hours.

ReNew Power, which clinched the bid by offering 2.90 rupees ($0.038) per kw hour, could increase it by 3 percent per year over the first 15 years of the 25-year term. The project must start up within two years.

“What makes the tariff a historic one is the fact that this tender provides for a round-the-clock energy supply from 100 percent renewable-based energy generation sources,” India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

ReNew’s rates are “a much better” deal than what power distribution companies charge for conventional energy, the ministry statement said. It described the auction as “closely fought.”

In 2017, JERA, the equally owned joint venture between TEPCO Fuel & Power Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co., both major regional utilities in Japan, acquired an equity stake of 10 percent in ReNew seeking to tap into India renewable energy market.

The Indian firm generates over 5 million kw of energy today through solar and wind sources and has another 3.4 million kw under development.

Power from the project will be supplied to New Delhi Municipal Corp. and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Each customer will take capacity of 200,000 kw.

The company called its success a historical turning point.

“The tariff rate, the need for round-the-clock supply, 80 percent annual capacity utilization factor and 100 percent power from renewable sources made this one of the most unique tenders of the Indian renewable energy sector,” chairman and managing director Sumant Sinha said in a statement Tuesday.

“By winning this tender, ReNew has set a new benchmark for providing stable power through clean energy sources,” he added.

The tariff looks very attractive to energy buyers and would be able to procure renewable energy at competitive prices, said Vinay Rustagi, managing director at renewable energy research firm Bridge to India.

“Moreover, these prices would be fixed for 25 years unlike thermal power prices, which are unpredictable due to changes in fuel price, inflation, et cetera,” Rustagi told NNA Tuesday.

But it’s unclear, he added, whether buyers will sign long-term power purchase agreements in the face of historic lows in demand.

Under the terms of its agreement, ReNew must operate at 80 percent capacity utilization annually and with a 70 percent plant load factor every month to its buyers.

A normal renewable energy project in India operates at a 30-40 percent capacity utilization rate, with specific levels depending on project technology and the availability of upstream resources, ReNew believes.

“The tender has stringent requirements to provide power round-the-clock on a monthly and annual basis with strict penalties for non-compliance with schedules,” Rustagi said.

to TOP Page

More from this section

3.jpg.jpg
Japanese-invested Indian firm wins tender to supply renewable energy 24-7

India Energy

25 MINUTES AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Japan’s Renova enters Vietnam wind power market for growth

Vietnam Energy

2 DAYS AGO

kumamoto-2379030_1280.jpg
Thailand’s SPCG to invest $85 mil. in mega-solar power project in Japan's remote island

Japan Energy

5 DAYS AGO

FPSO in operation (Photo courtesy of Yinson)
Sumitomo acquires 25% stake in Yinson's $5.4 bil. project in Brazil

Latin America Energy

12 DAYS AGO

A rice mill of Angkor Kasekam Roongroeung Co. in Kandal Province near Phnom Penh (Photo courtesy of Aura Green Energy)
2 Japan firms to launch biomass, solar hybrid power generation in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

16 DAYS AGO

An image of a service operation vessel to be operated by Japanese marine transport service firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. with a local partner for Greater Changhua Wind farms off the western coast of Taiwan. Ta San Shang Marine Co., a joint venture between the Japanese firm and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine Co., has clinched the $50 million leasing contract with Orsted Taiwan Ltd., 100 percent subsidiary of Denmark’s state-run utility firm Orsted A/S, on April 1, 2020. (Image courtesy of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.)
Mitsui O.S.K. to run vessel for workers at Taiwan offshore wind farm

Taiwan Energy

23 DAYS AGO

International Green Energy has a yard with a roof, a concrete floor, screening machines and magnetic removers and other devices. (Photo courtesy of Tess Engineering)
Japan's Tess Engineering takes over Indonesian biomass fuel supplier

Indonesia Energy

28 DAYS AGO

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay
India’s Adani Green Energy forming solar power JV with France’s Total

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay
Toshiba wins 20 bil. yen solar power plant order from Thai Solar Energy

Japan Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, Chiyoda team up with 5 Singapore firms to utilize hydrogen energy

Singapore Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Alexander Droeger from Pixabay
Major Japanese concrete maker Asia Pile to invest in Vietnam’s wind power firm

Vietnam Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash
Thai green power producer BCPG to invest 45 bil. baht over 5 years for expansion in Asia

Thailand Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash
JOGMEC, Idemitsu sign research contract with PetroVietnam

Vietnam Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash
Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu to invest in solar power project in Philippines

Philippines Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

image.jpg
Abe, Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to secure a stable oil supply to Japan

Japan Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash
JXTG Energy opens lubricant sales company in Philippines

Philippines Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Eibner Saliba on Unsplash
Kyushu Electric Power to join microgrid venture in Philippines

Philippines Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

gas-bottle-94194_960_720.jpg
Japan’s Air Water allies with Vietnam’s Pacific Petro to launch LPG sales

Vietnam Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

sam-bark-R1GWSOJ9cng-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo launches geothermal power plant in Indonesia’s Sumatra

Indonesia Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kishor on Unsplash
Malaysian plant to produce palm oil for Japanese power plants

Malaysia Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

(Protest near the COP25 venue in Madrid)
Japan to keep pushing coal in developing world despite criticism

Japan Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Officials from Kyocera Communication Systems Kinetic Myanmar Co., the Myanmar government and three villages attend a meeting in the capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 18, 2019 to sign an agreement on the development of micro solar power grids. (Photo courtesy of Kyocera Communication Systems Kinetic Myanmar Co.)
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Manoj Kohli, executive chairman of SB Energy Corp., during an energy investment conference organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Nov. 26, 2019.
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

20191126_0010_1.jpg
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal

India Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

This undated photo shows the location of a planned gas-fired power plant to be built by Mitsui & Co. and Gulf Energy Development Co. of Thailand in Rayong Province. (Photo courtesy of Mitsui)
Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand

Thailand Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Shunichi Kito (far R), CEO of Idemitsu Kosan Co. , and Toshiki Ikeda (far L), president of P.T. Idemitsu Lube Techno Indonesia, pose at an opening ceremony for its second Indonesian lubricant plant in Bekasi, West Java, on Nov. 7, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%

Indonesia Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond

Singapore Energy

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil t...

6 MONTHS AGO