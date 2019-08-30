Asian Economic Forum focuses on competitiveness, productivity

SINGAPORE, VNA - The Asian Economic Forum 2019 opened in Singapore on August 29 with the participation of more than 150 experts, scholars and representatives from 10 ASEAN member countries and other nations.

The two-day event focuses on the competitiveness of economies and labour productivity adjusted to the quality of economies of the ASEAN countries, China and India.

Alongside, participants is discussing the impacts of climate change and mitigation measures, along with the growth of the world economy amidst the global value chain, as well as challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises in the environment of increasing anti-globalisation and protectionism.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Singapore, Dr. Tan Khee Giap, Chairman of the Singapore National Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation, said that in the annual rankings of economic competitiveness of the 10 ASEAN member nations, Vietnam has ranked seventh for a long time.

He held that Vietnam should work harder, especially in establishing special economic zones.

Tan also expressed his hope that the competitiveness of the Vietnamese economy will be improved when the production value chain is shifting to the country and Vietnam is attracting more investment from other countries.

Singapore has advised Vietnam to form more industrial parks, not only in the south but also in central and northern regions, thus boosting the balanced development of the economy in the overall situation, he said. - VNA