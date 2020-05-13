Thailand mulls over tourism levy

Photo by icon0.com from Pexels

HANOI, VNA - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has forecast that the number of foreign tourists may plunge by almost two-thirds to 14 million this year, the lowest level in 14 years due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its forecast released on May 11, the TAT predicts only 14 million to 16 million foreign tourists visit the country this year, a sharp drop from 33.8 million projected in March.

Last year, Thailand welcomed a record 39.8 million foreign visitors.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that tourism is crucial to Thailand.

Spending from foreign tourists amounted to 1.93 trillion baht (59.9 billion USD), that accounted for 11 percent of the gross domestic product last year, according to Yuthasak.

He hoped foreign visitors would return to Thailand in October, as high season begins.

The number of foreign tourists to Thailand fell 38 percent to 6.69 million in the first three months of this year. - VNA