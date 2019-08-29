Taiwan EV bike maker Gogoro forays into S. Korea

Taiwan’s leading electric vehicle maker Gogoro Inc. introduces its Gogoro 2 Utility and battery swapping system in South Korea in partnership with local motorcycle seller TIC Corp. (Photo courtesy of Gogoro)

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwanese electric vehicle maker Gogoro Inc. is foraying into South Korea, launching its bike and battery swapping service targeting logistics and delivery firms in partnership with motorcycle trader TIC Corp.

The Taiwan firm said Tuesday the two allies have launched Gogoro 2 Utility, an e-scooter model for goods transport, and replacement batteries at stations in Seoul, where sustainable urban mobility is needed.

TIC, which engages in imports and sales of motorcycles and parts, will sell Gogoro’s e-scooter in South Korea, the fifth foreign market for Gogoro after France, Germany, Japan and Spain.

“Seoul, like most of the world’s major cities, is at a tipping point and in desperate need of sustainable transportation solutions, not just for consumers but for businesses,” Horace Luke, Gogoro’s founding CEO, said in a statement.

The local partner has set up six GoStation battery swapping bases in the capital and will decide whether to introduce more platforms, according to Gogoro.

Established in 2011, Gogoro has gradually built up the number of owners of its vehicles to nearly 200,000, and operates more than 1,200 GoStations at home, according to its own data.