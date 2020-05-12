Indonesia to allow citizens under 45 to resume working amid pandemic

Indonesian citizens aged 45 and under may be allowed to resume working because they are not prone to the COVID-19, according to head of the country's COVID-19 task force Doni Monardo.

12, May. 2020

Image by Sopan Sopian from Pixabay
JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesian citizens aged 45 and under may be allowed to resume working because they are not prone to the COVID-19, according to head of the country's COVID-19 task force Doni Monardo.

Speaking at an online press conference on May 11, Doni stressed that this move aims to minimise layoffs in the Southeast Asian country amid the effect of the pandemic.

People under 45 are physically healthy and have high mobility, he noted, adding that the mortality rate in this group is only 15 percent, while that of the group of people over 60 is 45 percent.

According to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, the Indonesian government planned to ease social restrictions from June.

The imposition of restrictions since late March has forced many businesses, especially those in non-essential sectors, to suspend operations and lay their employees off to cut costs.

According to statistics by the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower, as of May 1, more than 1.7 million local workers lost their jobs.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose to 14,265, after the country reported 233 new infections on May 11. – VNA

