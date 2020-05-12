HEC partners with KT to supply smart logistics solutions for unmanned construction equipment

12, May. 2020

Image by Michael Kauer from Pixabay
Image by Michael Kauer from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Construction Equipment, a heavy equipment maker in South Korea, will supply advanced smart logistics solutions by combining its unmanned forklift technology with KT's information and communication technology. The company sees a favorable market outlook as a coronavirus pandemic expedited untact technology.

The two companies agreed to cooperate in areas such as remote control of unmanned forklifts and remote after-sales services through artificial intelligence voice control as well as video and augmented reality.

Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) demonstrated the remote control operation of its first unmanned forklift at a logistics warehouse in Eumsong, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) south of Seoul on April 23. Unmanned forklifts travel by planned routes, reducing the risk of safety accidents.

"We will lead the market by supplying not only unmanned forklifts but also overall logistics solutions such as control systems, charging facilities, warehouse and production management systems," HEC Kong Ki-young said.

In December 2018, HCE teamed up with Trimble, an American software company, and SK Telecom to develop a 5G smart construction platform that collects, analyzes and controls related information for civil engineering, enables autonomous operation and remote control of construction equipment.

HEC has been involved in a project launched by South Korea's Hyundai auto group to develop the world's first construction machines with hydrogen fuel cell systems. The auto group hopes to produce the prototype of hydrogen fuel cell forklifts by the end of this year and hydrogen fuel cell excavators in 2021.

In 2018, HCE developed a 3.5-ton electric excavator mounted with lithium-ion batteries which last up to eight hours in a joint project with Cummins, an American diesel and alternative fuel generator maker. Demands for eco-friendly and more power-efficient electric powered excavators are rising due to strengthened environmental regulations.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Ioannis Ritos from Pexels
Japan’s Tokyo Rope MFG. offering voluntary buyout program in China

China Manufacturing

4 HOURS AGO

1.jpg
S. Korea’s Dongwha invests $160 mil. to build wooden panel factory in northern Vietnam: report

Vietnam Manufacturing

11 DAYS AGO

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay
Shoemaker Achilles to sell loss-making H.K., China units on rising labor costs

China Manufacturing

26 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Japanese sewage products supplier Maezawa Kasei teams up with local partner to enter Indonesian market

Indonesia Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Kenda Rubber invests $40 million to beef up SE. Asian tire production

Vietnam Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Medical workers escort a suspected coronavirus patient into an ambulance which will take him to a hospital for treatment in the northern Indian city of Ajmer on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: Automakers team up with producers to rush out critical medical supplies in India

India Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

drill-444492_1280.jpg
Mitsubishi Materials opens metal processing technical lab in India’s Pune

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

City streets stand empty in Mumbai on March 22, 2020, during India's nationwide curfew in India to avoid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)
Automakers in India temporarily close factories as country battles Covid-19 pandemic

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels
Indian firms resume China operations amid global pandemic

Features China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

hector-j-rivas-Nh6NsnqYVsI-unsplash.jpg
Textile maker Tainan Spinning picks Singapore as new hub for growth alliances

Singapore Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Japanese interior materials maker Toli allies with Chinese peer to expand domestic sales, exports

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

A showroom of Siam Okamura International Co., Thai arm of Okamura Corp., in Bangkok (Photo courtesy of Okamura)
Japanese office furniture maker Okamura sets up Vietnam subsidiary

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Champion Building Materials)
Taiwan tile maker Champion to expand in China market with $21.6 mil. investment

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

stainless-steel-drill-head-48799.jpg
Japan, Taiwan suffer plunge in machine tool demand from China over viral crisis

Japan Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Elijah O'Donnell on Unsplash
Taiwan’s TST Group to expand into apparel sewing in Cambodia amid viral crisis

Cambodia Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Indian workers processing diamonds at a factory in Surat, the western state of Gujarat, India. (Photo courtesy of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council)
India’s diamond industry losing sparkle in Covid-19 nightmare

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay
Thai utility GPSC teams with Japan's Takasago to build battery plant

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lenny Kuhne on Unsplash
Industries in India brace for supply chain disruption by coronavirus

Features India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1580888669270.jpg
Japanese FA system provider IDEC launches sales unit in India

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Japan’s leading shredder maker Meikoshokai to take over Thai production partner T Secure

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

umanoide-Y93gJjwpjUk-unsplash.jpg
Nippon Concrete Industries to double telephone pole output in Myanmar

Myanmar Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Packaging provider Rengo to buy 25% stake in Philippines’ leading containerboard material maker

Philippines Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Pluth on Unsplash
Outdoor lifestyle creator Snow Peak allies with Korean apparel firm for expansion

South Korea Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6096.JPG
Correct: MinebeaMitsumi to shift game console production from China to Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jens Mahnke from Pexels
MinebeaMitsumi to shift game console production from China to Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Poipet (NNA)
Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho to build 2nd rental factory in Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Sumitoronics' factory in Poipet, Cambodia
Sumitomo's electronics manufacturing arm opens factory in Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO