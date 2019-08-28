Daiwa House to build hotel-housing complex in Kaohsiung for 2023 opening

An artist’s conception of a hotel and condominium complex to be built by Japan’s Daiwa House Industry Co. in the Asia New Bay Area in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The construction will begin in 2020 with the complex due to start hotel business and accept condominium residents in 2023. (Image courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Government)

TAIPEI, NNA - Japan’s largest homebuilder Daiwa House Industry Co. will build a high-rise hotel and condominium complex in Kaohsiung to join large-scale urban redevelopment underway in the southern Taiwan city, marking its first involvement in a hotel and housing project in Taiwan.

The complex will be built in the Asia New Bay Area redevelopment district with an investment of more than 6 billion New Taiwan dollars ($191 million), Daiwa House officials said. The construction will begin in 2020 with the complex scheduled to start hotel business and accept condominium residents in 2023

Kaohsiung City’s Urban Development Bureau released a notice on the hotel and housing project on Monday when a Daiwa House development team visited the city. Daiwa House’s head office in Tokyo also confirmed all the details of the notice.

The new complex combining a 21-story hotel tower and a 29-story condominium tower will be built on the intersection of Linsen 4th Road and Zhongshan 2nd Road, the officials said, adding that the staff will consist of about 300 employees. Architect offices in Japan and Taiwan will design the complex jointly.

The site is near Kaohsiung Exhibition Center Station of the Kaohsiung Light Rail Transit (KLRT) and in a neighborhood being developed as a shopping and entertainment area as well as a business district. It is also close to KLRT Sanduo Shopping District Station, just five stops to Kaohsiung International Airport.

The hotel is due to be operated under a Japanese brand name, which “has yet to be specifically decided,” Daiwa House spokeswoman Erika Kuroshima said. “We are still considering whether or not we will entrust another firm with the hotel’s operation.” The hotel will be connected to the adjacent condominium through a pathway on the sixth-floor level, enabling condominium residents to use a pool and services at the hotel, she added.

In January this year, Daiwa House said it had acquired a site for the new project through its joint construction venture in Taiwan with Continental Engineering Corp., an affiliate to Taiwan’s construction company Continental Holdings Corp.

Large-scale real estate projects have been launched one after another around Kaohsiung Exhibition Center Station. They include the reconstruction of the Kaohsiung Main Public Library and the construction of a high-rise condominium, named “THE ONE,” by major Taiwan contractor Farglory Group.

The Urban Development Bureau aims to build an economic zone around the station, bringing together a MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) complex, commercial facilities, office buildings, hotels, and residences. Under Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s initiative, the bureau is reportedly trying to attract investment using incentives such as a substantial easing of administrative checks on real estate development.