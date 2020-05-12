Singapore’s Hummingbird Bioscience raises $25 mil. in venture capital for clinical trials, led by S. Korean SK

Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - Hummingbird Bioscience, a Singaporean biotech firm specialized partly in cancer treatments, has acquired $25 million in venture capital funding to accelerate clinical trials and boost its research and development capabilities.

The Series B round of funding led by South Korea-based SK Holdings Co. takes Hummingbird Bioscience’s total capital raised through financing and partnerships to more than $65 million, the biotech firm said in a news release Monday.

Hummingbird Bioscience, founded in 2015, is working on antibodies for cancer treatment (among other drugs.—

“These new funds give us further resources to develop our early-stage pipeline and support the clinical development of our lead programs,” co-founder and CEO Piers Ingram was quoted saying in the release.

SK Holdings is shifting its funding focus on the biotech business including a deal in China. Fund management firm Heritas Capital Management Pte. Ltd. and SEEDS Capital Pte. Ltd., the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, contributed to the latest funding for Hummingbird Biotech.