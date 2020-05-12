Singapore’s Hummingbird Bioscience raises $25 mil. in venture capital for clinical trials, led by S. Korean SK

12, May. 2020

Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash
Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - Hummingbird Bioscience, a Singaporean biotech firm specialized partly in cancer treatments, has acquired $25 million in venture capital funding to accelerate clinical trials and boost its research and development capabilities.

The Series B round of funding led by South Korea-based SK Holdings Co. takes Hummingbird Bioscience’s total capital raised through financing and partnerships to more than $65 million, the biotech firm said in a news release Monday.

Hummingbird Bioscience, founded in 2015, is working on antibodies for cancer treatment (among other drugs.—

“These new funds give us further resources to develop our early-stage pipeline and support the clinical development of our lead programs,” co-founder and CEO Piers Ingram was quoted saying in the release.

SK Holdings is shifting its funding focus on the biotech business including a deal in China. Fund management firm Heritas Capital Management Pte. Ltd. and SEEDS Capital Pte. Ltd., the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, contributed to the latest funding for Hummingbird Biotech.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash
Singapore’s Hummingbird Bioscience raises $25 mil. in venture capital for clinical trials, led by S. Korean SK

Singapore Tech

2 HOURS AGO

(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)
Sony, ANA to jointly develop remotely controlled avatar robots

Japan Tech

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

industry-2496192_1280.jpg
IBM, Samsung to test 5G-assisted smart factory operation with Singapore partners

Singapore Tech

4 DAYS AGO

3.jpg
U.S. DSS to buy Singapore’s biohealth security tech firm for $50 mil.

Singapore Tech

5 DAYS AGO

couple-buying-a-pineapple-4199582.jpg
JCB, Malaysian partner explore ways to offer contactless mobile payment services

Malaysia Tech

11 DAYS AGO

Sydney (Photo by Daniel Frese from Pexels)
NEC to help Australian state with technology for urban aviation, healthcare and transport

Australia Tech

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ivan Cujic from Pexels
Singapore GIC, U.S. Equinix to build $1 bil. hyperscale data centers in Japan

Japan Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Japanese-led online learning startup Manabie expands service in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash
Facebook buys stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 bil. to grow e-commerce on WhatsApp

India Tech

19 DAYS AGO

A screenshot of Traxia Solace, the tablet-based system that allows expatriates under lockdown to reach out for emergency help. (Image courtesy of Digitalinstincts Teknologi)
Indonesian IT startup invested by Sojitz launches tablet-based remote assistance service

Indonesia Tech

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash
Japanese fintech Goldex enters joint venture to promote blockchain in India

India Tech

29 DAYS AGO

image-1586755328100.jpg
Hitachi takes over Malaysian data analysis software firm FusioTech

Malaysia Tech

29 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Japanese software vendor Terilogy enters Vietnam via JV with Hanoi Telecom subsidiary

Vietnam Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash
Kanematsu Electronics partners Vietnam's HPT as IT demand goes up

Vietnam Tech

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Japan's Mobile Create takes over Singapore, India GPS intelligence firms

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

industry-2496189_1280.jpg
Japanese system integration developer HPC Systems to set up its 1st overseas subsidiary in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by DISRUPTIVO on Unsplash
Majority of Indian unicorns funded by Chinese investors, says report

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Samsung unveils high-performance all-solid-state battery technology

South Korea Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Nulab)
Japanese IT firm Nulab raises $5 mil. in venture capital for software development

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pixaline from Pixabay
Japanese IT firm Mitsui Knowledge Industry opens Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

fatos-bytyqi-Agx5_TLsIf4-unsplash.jpg
Japanese online programming school startup taps Indonesian market

Indonesia Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

alexander-sinn-KgLtFCgfC28-unsplash.jpg
Rakuten provides AI-assisted marketing solution services with Singapore partner

Japan Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

vikas-shankarathota-rQg-I3H_MqM-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo Corp. opens Bangalore office for strategic alliance with Indian IT startups

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

grass-2433730_960_720.jpg
Oversea orders pour in for Indian startup's water-from-air machines

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

d.jpg
Toyota Tsusho opens Singapore unit for R&D on connected mobility service

Singapore Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Franck V. on Unsplash
Mitsui, PTT to form robotics, AI venture in Thailand

Thailand Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Murata Manufacturing Co.'s road traffic counting system on a street in Jakarta
Murata Manufacturing to begin traffic data sales in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

5 MONTHS AGO