Hyundai Motor opens promotion center for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Shanghai

(Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Motor has opened a promotion center for its next-generation electric vehicle technology in China's heart of finance and technology. It consists of different zones where people can experience and learn about the carmaker's clean energy technology.

The South Korean carmaker said it opened “Hyundai Hydrogen World” for fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology, in Shanghai to introduce Hyundai's latest clean energy technology and share its vision.

“Hyundai Motor Group plans to actively respond to the Chinese government's new energy development policy,” Hyundai's China Business Division President Lee Byung-ho was quoted as saying. The center will be operated until September 8.

Hyundai hopes to promote its image as a trend leader in China and revitalize its business in the world's largest car market. The combined market share of Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors in China's commercial vehicle market stood at 3.9 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

While other global carmakers focus on electric vehicles using lithium-ion cells, Hyundai has touted hydrogen fuel as an alternative to solve global problems such as pollution and restore resource depletion because of its eco-friendly characteristics.

The carmaker is building a second fuel cell plant in Chungju, 115 kilometers (71 miles) south of Seoul, to expand the annual production of FCEVs to 11,000 units in 2020 and 500,000 units in 2030.

In October 2018, Hyundai forged a partnership with Engie, a French multinational electric utility company, and Air Liquide, a multinational company which supplies industrial gases and services to various industries. Based on the deal, Hyundai will establish hydrogen charging stations and ship some 5,000 FCEVs to France by 2025.