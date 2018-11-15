Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019

PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli Jucker Public Co., a trading firm in Thailand’s TCC Group, is expected to open its first Big C Supercenter store in Cambodia next year, offering fresh vegetables and packaged meats.

The company is investing about $10 million in the shop on a 2.5-hecter lot in the border town of Poipet in the northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey. Construction is expected to begin in December and finish in nine months, a local press report said.

The mayor of Poipet, a boom town bordering Thailand and containing a special economic zone, told NNA that the town has not yet received a building permit application for the planned large-scale supermarket, which would offer a one-stop shopping experience.