Volvo agrees to use SK Telecom's integrated in-vehicle infotainment service

11, May. 2020

(Image courtesy of Volvo Car Corporation)
SEOUL, AJU - SK Telecom will provide its integrated in-vehicle infotainment service to Volvo cars to be sold in South Korea under a business partnership that would help the mobile carrier expand its mobility ecosystem.

SK Telecom (SKT) said Monday that It has signed a joint technology development agreement with Volvo Car Korea to cooperate in the development of IVI-related technologies. This is the first time that SKT's integrated in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) service will be used in mass-production cars marketed in South Korea.

Starting with some 2022 models to be released in the second half of next year, SKT's IVI service will be installed as basic specifications for all new Volvo cars in South Korea. All service apps will be updated through a wireless network, allowing drivers to use the latest features without having to visit the service center.

"The cooperation with Volvo, the epitome of automobile safety, has recognized the excellence and user convenience of our integrated IVI service," Lee Jong-ho, head of SKT's mobility business, said in a statement, vowing to strengthen cooperation with global carmakers.

SKT said its IVI service would be combined with various services optimized for each vehicle environment such as a car navigation platform and an artificial intelligence platform. The company aims to provide drivers with real-time guidance and various connectivity functions with Volvo's instrument panel and head-up display.

SKT said that its AI platform would guide roads with a voice command and control air conditioners and radios.

SKT said its IVI service reflected a variety of customers' needs, including real-time location information and fine dust checks. Features dedicated to electric vehicles automatically add charging stations on the route and guidance on optimal routes that can be driven under current battery conditions.

SKT has tried to hook an infotainment system onto 5G networks for seamless car entertainment including music and video streaming services as well as convenient mobility services including T Map, SKT's car navigation service, and live high-definition map update, an important technology feature for autonomous cars.

SKT said it would consult with Volvo on how to apply 5G to integrated IVI and provide ultra-high-quality media services in real-time and in-car payment.

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas in January, SKT signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese electric vehicle maker Byton to cooperate in the development of automotive solutions including an in-vehicle infotainment system for Byton cars to be released in South Korea.

