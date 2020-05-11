With Indian government’s blessing, Unicharm makes paper diapers during lockdown

11, May. 2020

Photo by Pranav Kumar Jain on Unsplash
Photo by Pranav Kumar Jain on Unsplash

By Yukiko Amano

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. is producing paper diapers in India despite a nationwide lockdown as the government considers its products to be essential.

Unicharm India Pvt. Ltd. resumed production at plants in Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat in early April and Suri City in the southern state Andhra Pradesh on May 6, the wholly owned subsidiary’s marketing director Yuji Ikeda said. India issued a stay-at-home order March 25 to contain the coronavirus outbreak and began rescinding the order in phases from May 4.

The subsidiary that began output in 2009 makes what the government considers essential daily goods with a high domestic market share, Ikeda said in a phone interview with NNA on May 4.

The plants now provide disposable diapers and sanitary napkins to 26 Indian warehouses. Unicharm’s “MamyPoko” has an estimated 38 percent share of the Indian diaper market, the second largest after Proctor & Gamble’s “Pampers” with 45 percent. Its “Sofy” brand has an 8 percent share of the sanitary napkin market against P&G’s “Whisper” at 38 percent and Johnson & Johnson with 30 percent, Ikeda said.

But Unicharm India still struggles with obstacles in production, logistics and distribution. Just 300 some employees staff the Ahmedabad plant compared to a maximum 1,500 workers before the stay-at-home order. Roughly 30 percent of its normal truck fleet can do shipments, Ikeda said.

About 70 percent of an estimated 1,000 wholesalers and sales agencies in India have resumed sales and their working hours are limited to three hours a day, Ikeda added.

The local subsidiary is also taking note of new consumer behaviors, Ikeda said.

Indian shoppers buy more diapers at once now to secure a supply at home, the marketing head said, while sales are strong at smaller drug stores and grocery stores as well as through e-commerce.

Unicharm India's Ahmedabad plant in the western state of Gujarat (Photo courtesy of Unicharm India)
Unicharm India's Ahmedabad plant in the western state of Gujarat (Photo courtesy of Unicharm India)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Pranav Kumar Jain on Unsplash
With Indian government’s blessing, Unicharm makes paper diapers during lockdown

India Consumer

30 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Aprizilio Edwardo on Unsplash
Japan's Unicharm to sell anti-coronavirus 3-D masks in Indonesia

Indonesia Consumer

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash
Japanese cosmetics giant Shiseido to launch its 3rd R&D center in China

China Consumer

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Coronavirus outbreak cuts Shiseido sales in China by more than half

China Consumer

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Unicharm develops 1st diapers for elderly with walking difficulties

Japan Consumer

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1575950258245.jpg
Itochu enters joint venture to sell goods in Chinese baby care and maternity market

China Consumer

5 MONTHS AGO

enrique-vidal-flores-DH65TxXi6RQ-unsplash.jpg
Nintendo to release popular Switch console in China for 1st time

China Consumer

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese diaper maker Unicharm's Indonesia arm to go public in Dec.

Indonesia Consumer

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. will list its Indonesian unit...

6 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of istyle Inc.)
Popular cosmetics portal site @cosme launches multilingual apps in HK, Malaysia

Asia Consumer

6 MONTHS AGO

20191007_0006.jpg
Cosmetics markets in 6 Southeast Asian countries grown double in 10 years

Asia Consumer

7 MONTHS AGO

An AI-enabled HiMirror, which will be upgraded in accuracy through the technological tie-up between B-by-C Corp. and New Kinpo Group (Photo courtesy of B-by-C Corp.)
Japan cosmetic firm B-by-C ties up with Taiwan's New Kinpo Group in skin analysis tech

Taiwan Consumer

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan Tobacco to cut 40% workforce in Malaysia as part of global restructuring: report

Malaysia Consumer

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The Malaysian subsidiary of Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) is considering cutting its w...

8 MONTHS AGO

An image of an in-store Kanebo Freeplus sales counter (Courtesy of Kanebo Cosmetics)
Japan's Kanebo Cosmetics to launch global brand Freeplus in Thailand, expand in SE Asia

Thailand Consumer

9 MONTHS AGO

Cosmetics firm Pola Orbis working with Singapore gov’t on study of skin spots in Asian ethnic groups

Singapore Consumer

TOKYO, NNA – Major Japanese cosmetics maker Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. has begun to conduct joint rese...

10 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Morinaga sets up sales unit in Thailand for Asian and Oceanian markets

Thailand Consumer

BANGKOK, NNA - Morinaga & Co., Japan's third-largest confectionery marker by revenue, has set up a w...

12 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Japan insecticide maker Earth Corp. enters Malaysia targeting China and region

Malaysia Consumer

――Corrects figures to 186.5 billion yen in 10th paragraph and to 3.6 percent in 13th paragraph By Ma...

12 MONTHS AGO

Japan insecticide maker Earth Corp. enters Malaysia targeting China and region

Malaysia Consumer

By Max Sato TOKYO, NNA – Leading Japanese bug-killer manufacturer Earth Corp. plans to expand sales ...

11, May. 2019

20190308_0004.jpg
Popular mascot Kumamon to change its official Chinese name

China Consumer

08, Mar. 2019

Logo kyodo image

Japan's Shiseido to form Philippine unit with Singapore's Luxasia

Philippines Consumer

MANILA, NNA – Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. is making inroads into the potentially high-grow...

09, Nov. 2018

Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesian unit to go public

Indonesia Consumer

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. plans to list its Indonesian ...

07, Nov. 2018