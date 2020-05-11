Sony, ANA to jointly develop remotely controlled avatar robots

11, May. 2020

(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)
(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)

TOKYO, Kyodo - Sony Corp. and airline ANA Holdings Inc. said Monday they have agreed to work together to develop remotely controlled avatar robots.

Under the basic agreement, Sony AI Inc. will provide its artificial intelligence, robotics and sensing technologies to avatarin Inc. of the ANA group, a developer of stick-shaped avatar robots that can be controlled remotely by computers.

With the new coronavirus pandemic restricting human contact, the two companies hope to use the robots in a wide range of situations such as for teleworking, nursing care at homes and shopping as well as for sightseeing.

"There will be an increasing demand for various remote robotic solutions that can perform physical tasks, especially in high-risk environments and situations where human contact and movement are restricted," said Sony AI CEO Hiroaki Kitano.

The two companies aim to "establish a new social foundation for avatars and raise the level of social life," he said in a statement.

ANA has developed a mobile avatar robot with a tablet-sized monitor on top of its body that displays the controller's facial expressions in real time.

ANA has said it is developing its avatar technology to offer new services such as keeping in touch with aging parents living far away or having cabin attendants give lectures remotely.

Sony, a major manufacturer of image sensors used in smartphones, markets an AI-powered Aibo robot dog equipped with cameras and a range of sensors that enables its owner to remotely monitor children and the elderly at home. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)
Sony, ANA to jointly develop remotely controlled avatar robots

Japan Tech

2 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

industry-2496192_1280.jpg
IBM, Samsung to test 5G-assisted smart factory operation with Singapore partners

Singapore Tech

3 DAYS AGO

3.jpg
U.S. DSS to buy Singapore’s biohealth security tech firm for $50 mil.

Singapore Tech

4 DAYS AGO

couple-buying-a-pineapple-4199582.jpg
JCB, Malaysian partner explore ways to offer contactless mobile payment services

Malaysia Tech

10 DAYS AGO

Sydney (Photo by Daniel Frese from Pexels)
NEC to help Australian state with technology for urban aviation, healthcare and transport

Australia Tech

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ivan Cujic from Pexels
Singapore GIC, U.S. Equinix to build $1 bil. hyperscale data centers in Japan

Japan Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Japanese-led online learning startup Manabie expands service in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash
Facebook buys stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 bil. to grow e-commerce on WhatsApp

India Tech

18 DAYS AGO

A screenshot of Traxia Solace, the tablet-based system that allows expatriates under lockdown to reach out for emergency help. (Image courtesy of Digitalinstincts Teknologi)
Indonesian IT startup invested by Sojitz launches tablet-based remote assistance service

Indonesia Tech

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash
Japanese fintech Goldex enters joint venture to promote blockchain in India

India Tech

28 DAYS AGO

image-1586755328100.jpg
Hitachi takes over Malaysian data analysis software firm FusioTech

Malaysia Tech

28 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Japanese software vendor Terilogy enters Vietnam via JV with Hanoi Telecom subsidiary

Vietnam Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash
Kanematsu Electronics partners Vietnam's HPT as IT demand goes up

Vietnam Tech

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Japan's Mobile Create takes over Singapore, India GPS intelligence firms

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

industry-2496189_1280.jpg
Japanese system integration developer HPC Systems to set up its 1st overseas subsidiary in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by DISRUPTIVO on Unsplash
Majority of Indian unicorns funded by Chinese investors, says report

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Samsung unveils high-performance all-solid-state battery technology

South Korea Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Nulab)
Japanese IT firm Nulab raises $5 mil. in venture capital for software development

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pixaline from Pixabay
Japanese IT firm Mitsui Knowledge Industry opens Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

fatos-bytyqi-Agx5_TLsIf4-unsplash.jpg
Japanese online programming school startup taps Indonesian market

Indonesia Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

alexander-sinn-KgLtFCgfC28-unsplash.jpg
Rakuten provides AI-assisted marketing solution services with Singapore partner

Japan Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

vikas-shankarathota-rQg-I3H_MqM-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo Corp. opens Bangalore office for strategic alliance with Indian IT startups

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

grass-2433730_960_720.jpg
Oversea orders pour in for Indian startup's water-from-air machines

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

d.jpg
Toyota Tsusho opens Singapore unit for R&D on connected mobility service

Singapore Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Franck V. on Unsplash
Mitsui, PTT to form robotics, AI venture in Thailand

Thailand Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Murata Manufacturing Co.'s road traffic counting system on a street in Jakarta
Murata Manufacturing to begin traffic data sales in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

image-1575565287292.png
China's tech giant Huawei again sues U.S. over product ban

China Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image