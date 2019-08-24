Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement to open “VR Zone” in Beijing

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. will launch a virtual-reality (VR) amusement facility in Beijing this autumn to expand its chain of so-called “VR Zones” abroad to eight. It will be the company’s first VR Zone in mainland China.

Dubbed “VR Zone Beijing” and located in Chaoyang Park, the new facility will be operated by China’s Xingbao International Culture Media (Beijing) Ltd. under a franchise agreement on VR content with Bandai Namco Amusement, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

VR Zone Beijing occupies an area of about 1,700 square meters and is scheduled to feature a total of 13 kinds of attractions, including 12 kinds of VR games, the statement said.

“They seem to have a great affinity for our company as they have focused on developing offline entertainment by blending intellectual properties with VR technologies,” a Bandai Namco Amusement spokesperson said, explaining the reason for partnering with Xingbao. The official also commended the Beijing company’s track record in content development and its know-how on facility management.

Bandai Namco Amusement already has 21 similar VR Zones in Japan and six abroad in Britain, South Korea, the Philippines and the United States. Another will be shortly opened in China’s special administrative region of Macau, the statement said.