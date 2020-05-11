77% of Japan firms in China resume normal sales activities: NNA poll

11, May. 2020

Photo by Hanny Naibaho on Unsplash
Photo by Hanny Naibaho on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA - More than three-quarters of Japanese companies operating in China have resumed regular sales activities amid the lingering impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an NNA survey found.

According to the May 7-8 survey with 329 respondents, 76.9 percent, or 253 firms, have restarted sales activities including visiting clients for sales calls and meetings, with two-thirds of them returning to business as usual in April.

For assignments outside the office, a majority of firms still impose restrictions on their employees, such as banning them from using public transport or having business meals with clients.

In China, most local governments lifted the suspension on corporate activities such as factory operations and sales and marketing activities on Feb. 10 after the extended Lunar New Year Holidays.

Among 76 companies that have yet to restart client visits, over one-third said they would allow staffers to start seeing clients in June. But 31.6 percent cannot predict when their sales activities will resume, the poll showed.

Most of the 329 respondents are still feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak due to travel restrictions and quarantine measures imposed by the central and local governments, which hamper personnel changes and relocations as well as business trips and sales activities, they said in the survey.

Of the respondents, manufacturers accounted for 50.5 percent, nonmanufacturers 40.7 percent and representative offices 5.8 percent. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Hanny Naibaho on Unsplash
77% of Japan firms in China resume normal sales activities: NNA poll

China Companies

1 HOUR AGO

2.jpg
Global deal-making plunges to 18-year low in April amid Covid-19 pandemic

Asia Companies

11 DAYS AGO

stopwatch-3699322_1280.jpg
Japan Tobacco to open 3rd global business service hub in Metro Manila

Philippines Companies

20 DAYS AGO

Japanese business expatriates are queuing up at check-in counter at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for a flight bound for Tokyo's Haneda Airport on April 8, 2020. (NNA)
70% of Japanese business expats to remain overseas amid pandemic: NNA poll

Asia Companies

25 DAYS AGO

Photo by Mara Rivera on Unsplash
Fewer than 1% of Japanese firms in Philippines are operating normally due to COVID-19: survey

Philippines Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Dewang Gupta on Unsplash
Vast majority of Japanese firms hit by India's nationwide lockdown

India Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Few people are seen on a main street in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 4, 2020, as citizens avoid going out. Myanmar has confirmed 21 Covid-19 cases. (NNA)
Japanese firms evacuate employees from Myanmar on fears over health, shortage of flights

Myanmar Companies

1 MONTH AGO

sign-pen-business-document-48148.jpg
Pandemic hits M&A activity in India, Asia Pacific

India Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Hello I'm Nik 🎞 on Unsplash
Virus outbreak hits supply chains for Japan firms in India, SE. Asia: NNA poll

Southeast Asia Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
Virus outbreak hits sales to 61% of Japanese firms in India, Southeast Asia: NNA poll

Southeast Asia Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Kelvin Yup on Unsplash
Many Japanese firms in Thailand sustain sales drop due to virus scare

Thailand Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chastagner Thierry on Unsplash
Over 20% of Japan firms in HK seek financial assistance against virus outbreak

Hong Kong Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tri Nguyen on Unsplash
Japanese firms doing more tasks at regional headquarters in Singapore: JETRO poll

Singapore Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

(A large screen in the street shows Chinese president Xi Jinping wearing a protective mask during his visit to Wuhan on March 10, 2020 on CCTV's evening newscast in Beijing.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Some businesses allowed to resume in China's virus epicenter Wuhan

China Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by 𝓴𝓘𝓡𝓚 𝕝𝔸𝕀 on Unsplash
Half of Japanese firms in Indonesia suffering from coronavirus contagion

Indonesia Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

AmCham Taipei Chairman C.W. Chin (L) and President William Foreman summarize the findings of the chamber’s 2020 Business Climate Survey on March 4, 2020 in Taipei. (NNA)
American firms show confidence on Taiwan’s economy despite coronavirus

Taiwan Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-of-people-near-wooden-table-3184418.jpg
Philippines tops in workplace gender parity, but Asian women lags in IT

Philippines Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Rostyslav Savchyn on Unsplash
Many Japanese firms in Thailand banning China business trips: poll

Thailand Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo taken in April 2019 shows Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co.'s plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan.)
Virus outbreak causes Japan firms to halt China business

China Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1543159781-9b7d0203ad48.jpg
Japan firms in Indonesia to increase pay at slower pace in 2020: NNA survey

Indonesia Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Shubham Verma on Unsplash
NNA survey: Japan firms in India eye average 8% wage hike in 2020, against 9.4% last year

India Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kasarin Naipongprasit on Unsplash
NNA survey: Japan firms in Thailand plan average 4.0% wage hike, down 0.2 point

Thailand Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

A man walking in flood waters in Kampung Pulo Area, eastern Jakarta on Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo courtesy of ANTARA)
Severe flooding in Indonesia hurts suppliers, employees of Japanese-invested companies

Indonesia Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

Aboitiz Power Corp. is acquiring full interest in the Dam Nai Wind Farm in Vietnam, its first overseas investment. (Photo courtesy of Aboitiz Power)
Philippine firms grow second wing in expansion in emerging Southeast Asian markets

Features Southeast Asia Companies

5 MONTHS AGO

20191106_0001.jpg
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV

Japan Companies

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191023_0007_1.jpg
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row

Hong Kong Companies

7 MONTHS AGO

20190902_0006.jpg
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

8 MONTHS AGO