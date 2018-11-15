TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Nov. 15.

Thailand’s Berli Jucker to open first Big C Supercenter in Cambodia in 2019

PHNOM PENH, NNA - Berli Jucker Public Co., a trading firm in Thailand’s TCC Group, is expected to open its first Big C Supercenter store in Cambodia next year, offering fresh vegetables and packaged meats.

The company is investing about $10 million in the shop on a 2.5-hecter lot in the border town of Poipet in the northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey. Construction is expected to begin in December and finish in nine months, a local press report said.

The mayor of Poipet, a boom town bordering Thailand and containing a special economic zone, told NNA that the town has not yet received a building permit application for the planned large-scale supermarket, which would offer a one-stop shopping experience.

Indonesia drafts 19-point plan for electric car development, output: press

JAKARTA, NNA – The Indonesian government has drafted a 19-point package of tax credits and other measures to support the development and production of electric vehicles in the country, a local newspaper report said.

The government will unveil the plan by the end of the year, Bisnis Indonesia reported.

Nine of the measures are budget and tax-related and include exemption of import duties on semi-finished products and parts needed for research and development, according to the draft quoted by the daily. Among the remaining measures, the government plans to allow the use of EVs in restricted traffic zones and offer free parking spots for EVs.

Malaysia IT market seen up 4.6% y/y in 2019, faster than global growth: report

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysians are expected to spend 65.24 billion ringgit ($15.5 billion) on information technology products and services next year, up 4.6% on year, press reports said quoting a forecast by the U.S.-based research firm Gartner, Inc.

That would be faster growth than IT spending worldwide, which is projected to total $3.8 trillion, an increase of 3.2% from a projected $3.7 trillion in 2018.