Suzuki launches new luxury van in India

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. unveils new luxury six seater van “XL6” at a press conference in New Delhi on Aug. 21. Amid plunging demand for cars in the South Asian country, Kenichi Ayukawa (L), CEO of the leading Indian automaker, said both the industry and the government need efforts to recover the market. (NNA/Kyodo)

NEW DELHI, NNA - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp., has put on sale its new six-seater luxury van “XL6” in India to help reignite plunging local demand for cars.

With a three-row seating space combined with a luxurious interior, Maruti Suzuki wants to “ignite the contracting consumer sentiment,” Kenichi Ayukawa, CEO of the company, told NNA on Wednesday.

The new multi-purpose vehicle is powered by a K15 gasoline engine with hybrid technology compliant with India's new emission standards set to take effect next April.

The XL6 sells for between 979,689 rupees ($13,699) and 1.14 million rupees through the high-end Nexa dealership network.

The country's auto industry has been suffering a slowdown with passenger car sales plunging 21 percent in the April-July period of 2019 compared with a year earlier, according to statistics released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. (NNA/Kyodo)