Suzuki launches new luxury van in India
NEW DELHI, NNA - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp., has put on sale its new six-seater luxury van “XL6” in India to help reignite plunging local demand for cars.
With a three-row seating space combined with a luxurious interior, Maruti Suzuki wants to “ignite the contracting consumer sentiment,” Kenichi Ayukawa, CEO of the company, told NNA on Wednesday.
The new multi-purpose vehicle is powered by a K15 gasoline engine with hybrid technology compliant with India's new emission standards set to take effect next April.
The XL6 sells for between 979,689 rupees ($13,699) and 1.14 million rupees through the high-end Nexa dealership network.
The country's auto industry has been suffering a slowdown with passenger car sales plunging 21 percent in the April-July period of 2019 compared with a year earlier, according to statistics released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. (NNA/Kyodo)