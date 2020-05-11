Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 infections

HANOI, VNA – The Indonesian Health Ministry on May 9 confirmed 533 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily rise so far, raising the tally to 13,645.

Meanwhile, the total deaths rose to 959 while 2,607 others recovered.

The authorities called on the public to follow regulations to prevent the virus spread.

In Malaysia, 54 new infections were reported, bringing the total to 6,589. One death raised the total fatalities to 108. - VNA