Newest airline to take flights from July 2020

HANOI, VNA - Vinpearl Air of the private conglomerate Vingroup will begin domestic and international flights from July 2020 with a fleet of six aircraft, according to Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Thang told Vietnam News Agency’s reporter on August 21 that under the CAAV’s document on the establishment of Vinpearl Air submitted to the Ministry of Transport, the 202.6-million-USD airline will increase the number of its aircraft to 36 by 2025, adding six to its fleet each year.

Narrow-body jets Airbus A320 and A321 or Boeing B737, and wide-body aircrafts Airbus A330 and A350 or Boeing 787 will be used on its 62 domestic routes and 93 international routes by 2025.

Vinpearl Air is planning to choose Noi Bai as its base airport, with two aprons by 2020.

Thang said the Vinpearl Air project is in line with the Government’s air transport development policy. However, its fleet by 2025 may surpass the market’s demand as other airlines have already had plan to expand their operation.

He suggested a fleet of 30 aircrafts will be more suitable for Vinpearl Air.

Last year, Vietnamese airlines transported around 70 million passengers, up 12.6 percent from 2017, and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo, a year-on-year surge of 7.2 percent.

Earlier, VinAviation School of the group on August 16 announced it is looking to enroll 400 learners aged 18-35 for its first pilot class to meet growing demand for pilots both in the nation and in the world.

Qualified candidates will receive basic training in one of the world’s leading aviation training centres in the US and Australia, as well as at VinAviation School in 26 months.

Graduates will get commercial pilot licenses from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), and will have opportunities to work in a professional working environment with attractive incomes.

Vinpearl Air, formerly known as VinAsia Trade Development and Services JSC, was established on April 22 with headquarters in Hanoi’s Vinhomes Riverside Long Bien - VNA