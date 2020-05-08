Seven-Eleven convenience store chain to make Cambodia debut in 2021

08, May. 2020

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - Thai conglomerate CP Group will oversee popular convenience store chain Seven-Eleven's Cambodian debut in 2021 under a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Seven-Eleven Japan Co.

CP All Public Co., the agricultural conglomerate's retail arm, has concluded a deal with the U.S. firm to operate a Seven-Eleven store chain through CP All (Cambodia) Co. beginning in 2021.

The first Seven-Eleven outlet will open in Phnom Penh, a spokeswoman for the Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings Co., told NNA on Thursday.

Cambodia is one of more than dozen overseas markets where the Japanese retail group is opening its flagship convenience store chain, the spokeswoman said. Stores in Cambodia will offer products such as beverages and snacks found around the world as well as locally suited, ready-to-eat fresh food items.

The Japanese retail group also plans to advance into the Indian market within this year, the spokeswoman added.

CP All launched Seven-Eleven store operations in Thailand in 1989 and operated a network of around 12,000 outlets as of March this year, the second largest after that of over 20,000 stores in Japan, Seven-Eleven Japan said in a statement on Thursday. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven convenience store chain to make Cambodia debut in 2021

Cambodia Retail

22 MINUTES AGO

(Photo courtesy of Esprit Holdings)
Casual clothing chain Esprit to close Asian outlets on dismal sales hit by pandemic

Asia Retail

8 DAYS AGO

Shopkeepers wait for customers at a bookstore in New Delhi on April 25, 2020 after authorities eased restrictions amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)
India eases lockdown restrictions, more shops allowed to operate

India Retail

11 DAYS AGO

Photo by K Hsu on Unsplash
Lawson convenience store chain to open its 1st shop in China’s Hebei in July

China Retail

21 DAYS AGO

Ho Chi Minh City (Photo by Polina Rytova on Unsplash)
Takashimaya Vietnam store profits for first time since opening

Vietnam Retail

24 DAYS AGO

Grab’s home delivery smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Central Group of Co.)
Thai FamilyMart, Tops to team up with GrabTaxi in home delivery services amid virus outbreak

Thailand Retail

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Edward He on Unsplash
Loft lifestyle store chain to make China debut in July

China Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Darshan Gajara on Unsplash
Japan's Impact reopens 27 convenience stores amid lockdown in India

India Retail

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Thailand e-commerce to hit $49 billion as coronavirus fears fuel online shopping

Features Thailand Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels
Lotte Shopping to close e-commerce sites in Vietnam, Indonesia as Chinese rivals gain

South Korea Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Megane Ichiba outlet opens at Uni-President Department Store Taipei in the central business district of the city on March 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Meganetop Co.)
Japan’s largest eyeglass retailer Meganetop opens 1st overseas shop in Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo taken March 15, 2020 shows Isetan Bangkok, a department store run by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., standing in the heart of Bangkok. The store will close in August 2020 after its 28-year operation in the Thai capital. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese dept. store Isetan Bangkok to end 28 yrs of business in Aug.

Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon check-out cashier (L) wears a face mask at Aeon Mid Valley shopping mall on March 12, 2020. (NNA)
Japan retailer Aeon launching massive disinfection initiative ahead of Ramadan in Malaysia

Malaysia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Simone Hutsch on Unsplash
CP Group to take over Tesco's business in Thailand, Malaysia for $10 billion

Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese casual fashion chain Uniqlo’s first store in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on March 5, 2020, before its opening on March 6. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo opens 1st Hanoi outlet, more to come

Vietnam Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon Mall in Ho Chi Minh City (File photo by NNA)
Japanese retailer Aeon pledges to open 20 malls in Vietnam by 2025, investing over $2 bil.

Vietnam Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

pexels-photo-1797405.jpg
Ikea Philippines postpones giant-store opening to 2021

Philippines Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Central Group)
Thailand’s Central Group, Austria's Signa buy Swiss retailer Globus for $1 billion

Europe Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-1557428028-32f72be0f811.jpg
Mitsui Fudosan launches construction of outlet mall in southern Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alex Holyoake on Unsplash
Brand broker SOU to expand overseas auction business

Japan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

aid-15537_960_720.jpg
Drugstore Matsumoto Kiyoshi expands to Vietnam, first store next year

Vietnam Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Markus Spiske from Pixabay
Japanese used goods seller Bookoff to double outlets in Malaysia

Malaysia Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash
Used brand goods seller Komehyo to close Beijing unit on low trade-in

China Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

________.JPG
Hong Kong retail sector mulls slashing over 5,600 jobs in coming 6 months

Hong Kong Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Uniqlo Dong Khoi store opens in a busy part of downtown Ho Chi Minh City on Dec. 6, 2019.
Uniqlo opens its 1st store in Vietnam, part of broader expansion in SE Asia

Vietnam Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

food.jpg
Vingroup, Masan to create biggest retail platform through merger

Vietnam Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Preecha Ekkunagul (L), CPN president and CEO, Kobsak Pootrakool (C), deputy secretary-general to Thai prime minister for political affairs, and Yutaro Yotsuzuka (R), managing director of Mitsubishi Estate Asia Pte. Ltd., attending an agreement signing event for the management of Central Village in Bangkok on Nov. 26, 2019.
Mitsubishi Estate to run Bangkok’s luxury outlet mall in stake partnership with Central Pattana

Thailand Retail

5 MONTHS AGO