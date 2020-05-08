Seven-Eleven convenience store chain to make Cambodia debut in 2021

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - Thai conglomerate CP Group will oversee popular convenience store chain Seven-Eleven's Cambodian debut in 2021 under a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Seven-Eleven Japan Co.

CP All Public Co., the agricultural conglomerate's retail arm, has concluded a deal with the U.S. firm to operate a Seven-Eleven store chain through CP All (Cambodia) Co. beginning in 2021.

The first Seven-Eleven outlet will open in Phnom Penh, a spokeswoman for the Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings Co., told NNA on Thursday.

Cambodia is one of more than dozen overseas markets where the Japanese retail group is opening its flagship convenience store chain, the spokeswoman said. Stores in Cambodia will offer products such as beverages and snacks found around the world as well as locally suited, ready-to-eat fresh food items.

The Japanese retail group also plans to advance into the Indian market within this year, the spokeswoman added.

CP All launched Seven-Eleven store operations in Thailand in 1989 and operated a network of around 12,000 outlets as of March this year, the second largest after that of over 20,000 stores in Japan, Seven-Eleven Japan said in a statement on Thursday. (NNA/Kyodo)