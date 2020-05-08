Toyota to resume passenger car production in Malaysia

08, May. 2020

traffic-3874725_1280.jpg

TOKYO, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp. will resume passenger car production in Malaysia on Monday after suspending it for about six weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan to restart came after the Malaysian government eased Covid-19 movement restrictions on May 4 to allow most business an economic activity due to a slowdown in the spread of the virus, a Toyota Motor spokeswoman told NNA on Thursday.

Operations at Toyota’s soon-to-reopen Bukit Raja plant in Klang, Selangor state, have been suspended since March 23 in response to containment orders by the Malaysian government.

The factory produces Vios compact sedans and Yaris compact hatchbacks with annual capacity for 50,000 vehicles. UMW Toyota Motor Sdn. Bhd., local joint venture between UMW Holdings and Toyota Motor group, opened the plant last year with 49 billion yen ($461 million) in investment capital.

But a commercial vehicle factory in Shah Alam, Selangor state remains suspended as the local unit sees weak demand in such vehicles in the domestic market, according to the spokeswoman.

The both plants are run by UMW Toyota Motor subsidiary Assembly Services Sdn. Bhd.

Toyota separately decided to reopen automobile production at two of its three factories in Thailand on Monday after about a one-month suspension that was also due to the coronavirus outbreak.

