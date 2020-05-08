Singapore biotech firm RWDC raises $133 mil. to boost eco-plastic output in U.S.

08, May. 2020

Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash
Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - RWDC Industries Ltd., a Singapore-based biotech startup which aims to solve the single-use plastic crisis, has raised $133 million to expand production capacity in Georgia, the United States.

Founded in 2015, RWDC is a biotechnology company developing biopolymer materials solutions including polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), which is fully biodegradable and can be used as a substitute for plastic for food and consumer packaging.

The new funding comes as the need to replace single-use plastic rises and consumer demand for better material choices grow, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This investment will help us significantly increase our production capacity so that we can meet needs of brand owners who want to improve the lives of their customers,” CEO Daniel Carraway said in the statement.

RWDC plans to reuse an idled factory in Athens, Georgia, originally constructed in the late 1960s, as its new production facility to meet increasing demand for PHA.

The company also intends to use the new capital to enhance research and development efforts.

In the second round of two-stage Series B funding, those putting money in included Vickers Venture Partners, a Singaporean venture capital firm, U.S. producer of fuels and chemicals company Flint Hills Resources, CPV/CAP Pensionskasse Coop, the pension fund of major Swiss retailer Coop Group, and International SA, which is a Luxembourg-based alternative investment fund.

In 2019, RWDC raised $22 million in another funding in which Vickers Venture Partners was also a participating investor.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash
Singapore biotech firm RWDC raises $133 mil. to boost eco-plastic output in U.S.

United States Materials

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash
Nippon Steel’s India JV sees record 7.23 mil. tons of crude steel output in FY2019-20

India Materials

11 DAYS AGO

Photo by Toni Cuenca from Pexels
Taiheiyo Cement allies with state-backed peer Semen Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

14 DAYS AGO

gray-metal-industrial-machine-at-golden-hour-2253595.jpg
Exxon Mobil embarks on $10 bil. chemical complex project in southern China

China Materials

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels
Taiwan’s Far Eastern boosts recycled-PET output to capitalize on boom in eco-products

Taiwan Materials

16 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s leading industrial paper maker Cheng Loong Corp. plans to invest $1 billion in its Binh Duong plant in southern Vietnam to ramp up production. (Photo courtesy of Cheng Loong)
Taiwan papermaker Cheng Loong investing $1 bil. to expand Vietnam output

Vietnam Materials

17 DAYS AGO

aluminium-2641142_1280.jpg
Japanese aluminum maker UACJ pulling out of car parts JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japanese packing material firm Rengo, Thai partner to take over Vietnamese peer

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

A steel mill of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia in Central Sulawesi Province (Photo courtesy of Hanwa Co.)
Japanese steel trader Hanwa buys 10% stake in Chinese steel venture in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Jennifer Latuperisa-Andres
Japanese interior materials trader Sangetsu opens Vietnam unit to cater to prime properties

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Image by ludex2014 from Pixabay
Japanese steel maker Yamato Kogyo acquires 49% stake in Posco arm in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

A steel plant of Essar Steel in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal eye huge Indian infrastructure projects after Essar takeover

India Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6937.JPG
Nippon Steel to liquidate Malaysia subsidiary producing steel plates for electric appliances

Malaysia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Tanks are seen at Seikitokyu's asphalt emulsion factory on the outskirts of Yangon on March 7, 2020. (NNA)
Seikitokyu Kyogo completes asphalt material plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-of-car-interior-3778768.jpg
Japan Polypropylene to tie up with Thai petro firm in JV

Thailand Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash
Sanyo Chemical to make world’s 1st “all polymer” lithium ion battery: Kyodo

Japan Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

window-4008508_1280.jpg
JFE Steel starts producing color-coated product in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki (Far L) speaking at a workshop titled ‘Enabling Procedures for Increase of Steel Usage for the Growth of Economy’, in New Delhi on Feb. 24, 2020. (NNA)
India seeks Japanese investment in steel sector as it curbs imports

India Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

herbicide-587589_1280.jpg
Nissan Chemical to set up pesticide joint venture in India

India Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pierre Bamin on Unsplash
Japan’s UACJ launching auto material sales unit in southern China for eco-car demand

China Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

laura-ockel-pGVr8YRtQ80-unsplash.jpg
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to boost industrial hydrogen production in Taiwan amid expected growth in semiconductors

Taiwan Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay
Japan’s Gunze opens film plant for household products in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by drmakete lab from Pexels
Japanese biotech startup to mass produce fiber from spider silk for commercial use

Features Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Siora Photography on Unsplash
Komatsu Matere scraps 2nd textile plant project in China

China Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Nippon Sheet Glass boosts solar-panel glass output in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

New plant of PT Softpren Industries Indonesia (Photo courtesy of Softpren Industries Indonesia)
Japan’s Softpren Industry to increase butyl rubber production in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay
Sumitomo Rubber to open natural rubber procurement specialty unit in Singapore

Singapore Materials

4 MONTHS AGO