KEPCO develops new large-capacity manganese secondary battery for ESS

08, May. 2020

photovoltaic-system-2742305_1280.jpg

SEOUL, AJU - To expand renewable energy, it is essential to build large-capacity energy storage systems that store electricity generated by power plants. Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), a state electricity company, has developed a new large-capacity secondary battery that uses manganese oxides as a positive material to reduce costs.

The newly-developed battery is more stable and cheaper than large-capacity lithium-ion batteries that use intercalated lithium compound as a positive material. Lithium-ion batteries used in many electronic devices may become unstable, causing excessive heat or explosive combustions.

KEPCO said on Thursday that its new 20Ah-class secondary battery uses manganese dioxide as its positive electrode, making it ideal for storing power safely inside an energy storage system (ESS).

"KEPCO's new secondary battery, which can reduce the cost of constructing an ESS to half, will help the expansion of renewable energy sources in South Korea by vitalizing the use of ESS," a KEPCO official was quoted as saying.

Because the new battery cell uses manganese, the fifth abundant metal in the Earth's crust, it costs about half of lithium-ion batteries. KEPCO said that if all of the lithium-ion battery cells in South Korea's ESSs are replaced with the new manganese secondary batteries, a total of 25 billion won ($20 million) will be saved.

An ESS normally requires a minimum capacity of 20Ah for single-cell batteries. Battery cells are linked in packs to be fitted into the energy storage. A 20Ah battery cell has a power output of 2,400 watts, which is enough to operate a stove or a refrigerator for an hour.

KEPCO's new battery uses an inflammable electrolyte, so it is also more stable than lithium-ion batteries than can cause fire or explosive damage to other facilities. 23 ESSs went up in flames in South Korea between August 2017 and May 2019 and a state-private joint investigation team had concluded last year that 80 percent of fires were caused by malfunctioning batteries.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by mohamed Abdelgaffar from Pexels
Sichuan Changhong Electric group to build $28 mil. lithium ion battery plant

China Electronics

17 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ian Battaglia on Unsplash
Semiconductor giant TSMC expects flat Q2 on weak demand in COVID-19 fallout

Taiwan Electronics

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Stephen Frank on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to increase electronics material output in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

22 DAYS AGO

tech-4907770_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Yageo to raise domestic output to counter trade war, pandemic

Taiwan Electronics

25 DAYS AGO

Photo by Tianyi Ma on Unsplash
SK Hynix makes massive $2.7 bil investment in China DRAM unit

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Delta Electronics India showcases technology and solutions catering to the electrical industry and power sector ecosystem at Elecrama 2020 in greater Noida, northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Delta Electronics India)
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to set up India, Vietnam units

India Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg.jpg
Electronics assembler Wistron plans to expand despite world economic volatility

India Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ronaldo Santos on Unsplash
Sharp to take over NEC Display for global expansion

Japan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Sam Rios on Unsplash
Electronics contractor Hon Hai suspends India production during anti-virus lockdown

India Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels
Assembler Hon Hai resumes China factory work with enough manpower for seasonal demand

China Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Powertech Technology to expand chips probing business in China with $10 mil. investment

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Hon Hai suffers lowest sales since 2011 amid coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash
Taiwan Merry Electronics pairs with China-based AirPods maker Luxshare to produce audio gear in Vietnam

Vietnam Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers inks long term supply deal with Global Foundries

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash
Electronics assembler Pegatron to set up Vietnam manufacturing subsidiary for Southeast Asia expansion

Vietnam Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels
Taiwan cable maker BizLink acquires Singapore peer for $47 mil.

Singapore Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Jorge Guillen from Pixabay
Japanese electronics components maker Sanken Electric to shut Thai semiconductor plant

Thailand Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Chipmaker UMC to inject $500 mil. capital into China subsidiary to expand 5G line

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

facebook-application-icon-147413.jpg
Murata opens new plant in Malaysia to boost electronics gear output

Malaysia Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Carlos Daniel on Unsplash
Over 300 Taiwan firms suspending China factory reopening on spreading coronavirus

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Spirox, Japan’s Wintest team up for China's semiconductor test equipment market

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Pankaj Rana (R), business head of e-commerce at Panasonic India, and Atsushi Motoya, who also heads the company’s India Innovation Center, announce the launch of online education-based solution developed in-house by the innovation centre, in New Delhi on Jan. 28, 2020. (NNA)
Panasonic's India-incubated smart solutions boost its diversification

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Tide He from Pixabay
Hitachi Chemical to sell electronics components business to Chinese peer

Japan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-1483478550801-ceba5fe50e8e.jpg
Samsung to build $500m smartphone display plant in India

India Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

close-up-of-telephone-booth-257736.jpg
Japan's Meidensha to acquire 41% stake in Vietnamese switchboard maker

Vietnam Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

handphone-4759482_1280.jpg
Semiconductor giant TSMC upbeat on 2020 sales for 5G phones and fast computers

Taiwan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

New Kinpo Group plans to manufacture products for major Chinese smartphone brand Huawei at a 799,999 square-meter production complex, which is scheduled to be completed this year. (NNA)
Taiwan New Kinpo Group expanding printer capacity in China despite trade row

China Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO