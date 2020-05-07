Growth in China’s domestic migrant workforce stagnant in 2019

07, May. 2020

Yunnan Province, China (Photo by Matt Briney on Unsplash)
Yunnan Province, China (Photo by Matt Briney on Unsplash)

TOKYO, NNA – The number of internal migrant workers in China barely grew last year as people among the large floating population found more jobs near home and prefer to stay with families.

Migrant worker headcounts grew 0.8 percent in 2019 from a year earlier to 290.77 million, according to National Bureau of Statistics figures.

In 2018, the total increased just 0.6 percent, the lowest since statistics became available in 2009. The number of migrant workers has slowed over the past 10 years, bureau data show.

2b46f621-516e-4ee0-af84-3194e46edf19.jpg

Migrants are classified in official data as people working outside agriculture and away from their hometowns for six months or longer.

Last year, the number of migrants working outside their home provinces dropped 1.1 percent to 75.08 million, the April 30 dataset shows. Those who migrated to jobs in their own provinces but outside their hometowns rose 2.5 percent to 99.17 million, per the bureau’s data.

Rural people are finding more jobs in inland provinces that are developing along with China’s economic growth. Elders in the countryside hope children born under the one-child policy from 1979 through 2015 can stay close to home.

The number of migrant workers is expected to decline for the first time this year in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak that erupted in late December. Stay-home orders during the epidemic stopped workers from migrating to job sites after the prolonged Lunar New Year holiday that began in late January.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Yunnan Province, China (Photo by Matt Briney on Unsplash)
Growth in China’s domestic migrant workforce stagnant in 2019

China Society

27 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Victor He on Unsplash
Singapore to ease lockdown, let businesses reopen from May 12

Singapore Society

12 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan mulls 1-month extension to state of emergency over coronavirus

Japan Society

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chief Executive Carrie Lam is seen during a press conference inside the Central Government Office on April 22, 2020 in Hong Kong.)[NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo]
Hong Kong civil servants to resume work as pandemic stabilizes

Hong Kong Society

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by darren tagao from Pexels
Philippines orders Cebu lockdowns, extension in Manila and high-risk areas to May 15

Philippines Society

13 DAYS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
Abe declares nationwide state of emergency amid virus spread

Japan Society

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joey Huang on Unsplash
Japan population drops at record pace in 2019

Japan Society

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(JR Tokyo Station)
Morning crowds down 60% in central Tokyo after emergency declared

Japan Society

27 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Singapore's Raffles Place financial and business district)
Singapore bans all social gatherings under coronavirus lockdown

Singapore Society

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency amid surge in virus infections

Japan Society

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Japan Society

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
$2 billion health shield for India as it battles coronavirus in total lockdown

India Society

1 MONTH AGO

(People play with water pistols during Songkran Water Festival to celebrate Thai New Year, in Bangkok, Thailand 13 April, 2019.) [NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo]
Thailand delays major holiday, shuts schools to curb virus spread

Thailand Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Midori Kotani
Husband’s sudden death prompts Japanese woman to help poor youths in Cambodia

Features Cambodia Society

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Coronavirus outbreak stokes anti-Asian bigotry worldwide

Asia Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Sydney Opera house is barely visible, covered in a cloud of smoke on Dec. 19) [Getty/Kyodo]
Heatwave prompts Australian state to declare state of emergency

Australia Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong on Human Rights Day

Hong Kong Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191128_0002.jpg
Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July

China Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191126_0003.jpg
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters

Hong Kong Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020

Taiwan Society

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...

6 MONTHS AGO

20191122_0001.jpg
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191121_0001.jpg
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191120_0001.jpg
Hong Kong leader calls on 100 protesters inside university to surrender

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191118_0003.jpg
Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191115_0001.jpg
City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191113_0001.jpg
Traffic disruption protest continues in Hong Kong for 2nd day

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191025_0002.jpg
Japanese views on China remain negative despite thaw in ties

China Society

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image