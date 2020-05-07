Eyeing huge market, Silver Lake invests $750 mil. in India’s Jio Platforms

07, May. 2020

Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash
Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA - Global tech investor Silver Lake has acquired a 1.14 percent stake in the Indian digital firm Jio Platforms Ltd. for over 56.5 billion rupees ($750 million) as it looks to partner the local firm in its aggressive digital push in the South Asian country.

The investment by the giant American private equity firm comes close on the heels of a mega $5.7 billion investment by social media giant Facebook Inc. in the digital firm, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), last month.

On the huge growth potential of Jio Platforms and its vision to enable a Digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses, Egon Durban, co-CEO and managing partner of Silver Lake, is impressed with how the firm is using extraordinary engineering capabilities to offer low-cost digital services to mass consumers and small businesses across the country.

In a joint media statement with Jio Platforms, Durban said, "The market potential they are addressing is enormous, and we are honored and pleased to have been invited to partner with Mukesh Ambani and the team at Reliance and Jio to help further the Jio mission.”

Jio Platforms has been offering a slew of telecom and digital services under its umbrella to hundreds of millions of subscribers and expanding services such as shopping and doing businesses online. It is now looking at ways to bring the country’s vast numbers of small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers onto its digital platform.

A highlight of its deal with Facebook is a partnership with WhatsApp to grow digital businesses on the messaging service which is already popularly used by hundreds of millions in India.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., a brokerage firm, Jio Platforms' ability to garner a second deal in less than a month has reaffirmed its strong valuation and global recognition by investors.

“The stake sale further reaffirms global confidence of marquee tech investors in Jio Platforms. This would enable Jio Platforms to crystalize its digital plans by leveraging the global experience of its investors,” said the brokerage firm in its May 4 statement.

In welcoming Silver Lake as a partner, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL, said in the joint statement, “Silver Lake has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally."

“We are excited to leverage insights from their global technology relationships for the Indian digital society’s transformation,” he said in a company statement.

In the wake of the severe economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, globally and especially within India, the partnership with Silver Lake, has a timely significance.

Said the joint statement, "Comprehensive digitisation will be a vital component of the revitalisation of the Indian economy. It is our strong conviction that no one should be deprived of the tremendous new opportunities, including those for new employment and new businesses, embedded in India’s 360-degree digital transformation."

Silver Lake boasts other tech investments in global tech companies such as Airbnb Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Ant Financial Services Group, Dell Technologies Inc. and Twitter Inc.

Arun Natarajan, managing director of Venture Intelligence, a local firm that tracks private equity investments, told NNA that many private equity firms have been showing keen interest in local digital service providers seeking to capitalize on the growing digital market in the country.

“RIL is leveraging its telecom firm Reliance Jio’s growing subscription base and digital infrastructure to gain traction in the market which is drawing investors’ interest,” Natarajan told NNA on Thursday.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., which provides connectivity platform to over 388 million subscribers, will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash
Eyeing huge market, Silver Lake invests $750 mil. in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

2 HOURS AGO

1.jpg
SoftBank Group withdraws $3 bil. tender offer plan for WeWork

Japan Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Zac Wolff on Unsplash
China's Huawei reports record sales for 2019 despite row with U.S.

China Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

Japan Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity Corp., at a press conference in Taguig City near Manila on Jan. 20, 2020. (NNA)
With more funds, China-backed Dito telco to begin Philippine service in 2021

Philippines Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

antenna-3645119_960_720.jpg
Japanese telecom giant NTT opens Myanmar unit to offer equipment

Myanmar Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Nokia, Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Japan Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tha Oo (3rd from L) and Kyaw Myo (C), both deputy minister for transport and communications of Myanmar, and Ichiro Maruyama (3rd from R), Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, attend a ceremony in capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 20, 2019, to sign a contract for upgrading the Southeast Asian country's telecom network. A Japanese group led by Sojitz Corp. has won the deal against a Chinese-South Korean team. (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

6 MONTHS AGO

A telecom tower in Myanmar (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

Hajime Miyazaki, director of NTT Ltd., speaks in an interview with NNA in Singapore on Oct. 17, 2019.
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

6 MONTHS AGO

ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service

Vietnam Telecom

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...

8 MONTHS AGO

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Taiwan Telecom

9 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata in Jakarta on Monday (photo: Grab)
SoftBank to invest $2 billion in Indonesia over 5 years via ride-hailing firm Grab

Indonesia Telecom

9 MONTHS AGO

20190522_0009.jpg
Japanese mobile carriers postpone sales of new Huawei smartphones

Japan Telecom

12 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

NTT Docomo invests in Singapore's e-pay platform Matchmove

Singapore Telecom

TOKYO, NNA - NTT Docomo Ventures Inc., an investment unit of Japan’s top mobile carrier NTT Docomo I...

12 MONTHS AGO

SoftBank mulls investing up to $3 billion for stake in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm: reports

India Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan’s SoftBank Corp. is considering investing up to $3 billion in India’s fastest...

26, Apr. 2019

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 19 NNA Tran Minh Chung, CEO of Vinsmart, unveils Vsmart brand smartphones at a launch event on Dec. 14, 2018.
Vietnamese conglomerate challenges Chinese brands in smartphone market

Vietnam Telecom

19, Dec. 2018

20181219_0001.jpg
SoftBank mobile unit makes tepid debut on Tokyo market

Japan Telecom

19, Dec. 2018

Logo kyodo image

Japan decides to exclude Huawei, ZTE from gov't procurement

Japan Telecom

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan decided Monday to effectively exclude Chinese telecommunication equipment giant...

12, Dec. 2018

Logo kyodo image

NTT Data to take majority stake in India’s e-payment provider Atom

India Telecom

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japan’s leading information technology firm NTT Data Corp. said Tuesday it will acq...

28, Nov. 2018

Japan's Kyowa Exeo to buy Singapore's Leng Aik Engineering

Singapore Telecom

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's Kyowa Exeo Corp. will purchase Leng Aik Engineering Pte. Ltd. of Singapore ...

07, Nov. 2018

NEC, Samsung tie up globally to develop 5G base stations

South Korea Telecom

SEOUL, NNA - NEC Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. have announced a partnership in next-generation t...

25, Oct. 2018