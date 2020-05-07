Toyota Thailand to resume car production at 2 plants

07, May. 2020

Photo by John Torcasio on Unsplash
BANGKOK, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp.’s Thai unit will resume car production at two of its three factories Monday after about one-month suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak and adjust production due to shifting consumer demand.

Operations will resume at the Toyota Motor Thailand Co. plants in Samrong, part of Samut Prakan province, and Ban Pho in Chachoengsao province, both east of Bangkok.

Toyota Motor Thailand, a core subsidiary of the Japanese automobile giant, had announced on April 23 that the two factories would remain closed until Saturday. Suspensions began on April 7.

Automobile production will remain suspended at the manufacturer’s Gateway factory in Chachoengsao until May 23.

The company said in a statement on April 30 it would “adjust production” of each car model based on current and expected demand in Thailand as well as in export markets.

Changes will take into account employee safety and availability of parts regionally and globally, the statement added. Toyota Motor Thailand vowed to “take quick and comprehensive decisions and actions.”

The Samrong plant produces the Hilux pickup truck while its Ban Pho factory manufactures the Hilux and the Fortuner sport utility vehicle. The Samrong plant has capacity to make about 240,000 vehicles per year and the Ban Pho factory can turn out as many as 230,000.

Toyota Motor Thailand’s Gateway plant manufactures Corolla and Camry sedans and Vios compact sedans as well as the Yaris compact car. Annual production capacity is some 300,000 vehicles.

Most Toyota and Lexus dealers in Thailand will remain open despite the coronavirus spread, the statement said. Toyota Motor has 155 dealers in the Southeast Asian country with 474 showrooms as of November 2019, according to its website.

