Toyota launches new “Majesty” luxury vans in Thailand

Toyota Motor Thailand Co. unveils the luxury van "Toyota Majesty" for sale at the Big Motor Sale 2019 exhibit in Bangkok on Aug. 16.

BANGKOK, NNA - The Thai subsidiary of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has launched sales of its latest luxury van “Toyota Majesty” in Thailand to capitalize on growing demand for high-end people movers for family and business use.

Toyota Motor Thailand Co. (TMT) unveiled the vehicle, equipped with an eco-friendly 2.8-liter diesel engine, on Friday at the Bangkok International Grand Motor Sale (Big Motor Sales 2019), which opened in the Thai capital on the same day for a 10-day run to showcase motor vehicles and motorcycles for sale.

TMT President Michinobu Sugata said that the Toyota Majesty is the successor model to the luxury van Ventury. But it is, product-wise, “completely different from and far beyond Ventury,” he said. “That’s why we put a new name.”

Demand for luxury vans in Thailand has been “quite persistent” and TMT has been selling Toyota’s flagship van Alphard there, Sugata noted. “But our Alphard could not accommodate the majority of the customers due to its price,” he said, adding he was pleased to introduce the Majesty which is “luxury but affordable.”

The Toyota Majesty has also been on sale in such foreign markets as Taiwan, Australia and the Philippines, a Toyota Motor spokeswoman in Tokyo said.

The Majesty van is powered by Toyota’s 2.8-liter “GD” engine compatible with B20 fuel, 20 percent of which contains biodiesel. It is characterized by enhanced safety and functionality, TMT said in a statement. The Thai government has been promoting the use of B20 fuel with the aims of alleviating air pollution and financially helping oil palm farmers.

The Toyota Majesty is available in two body colors, white pearl and black mica, and priced at between 1.71 million baht ($55,360) and 2.2 million baht ($71,230). An extra charge of 15,000 baht is added for white pearl, the statement said.

TMT Executive Vice President Vudhigorn Suriyachantananont said his company will import Toyota Majesty vans from Japan and sell them in Thailand at a monthly rate of 300 units with deliveries due to start in October.

TMT’s sales of new motor vehicles amounted to 171,502 units in the January-June period this year, up 20.8 percent year-on-year, accounting for the biggest market share of 32.7 percent. The company expects to sell 330,000 units in the whole of 2019, up 4.7 percent from the previous year, for a market share of 33.0 percent.

At Big Motor Sale 2019 under way at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibit Center, over 20 motor companies including such Japanese brands as Toyota, Isuzu, Honda, Mitsubishi and Suzuki are exhibiting motor vehicles and promoting their sales. Motorcycles are also on display for sale.