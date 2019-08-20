Philippines earns 4.67 billion USD from tourism in H1

HANOI, VNA – The tourism industry of the Philippines grossed some 245 billion pesos (roughly 4.67 billion USD) in receipts from international visitors during the first six months of 2019, according to the country’s Department of Tourism (DOT).

The Philippines is hoping to reach its target of 8.2 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2019, a million higher than that of 2018.

DOT data showed that the highest monthly revenue of 48 billion pesos (about 915.4 million USD) was recorded in February 2019.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the DOT is keeping up with its goal of attracting high spending and longer staying tourists.

Earlier, the DOT said more than 4.1 million foreigners visited the Philippines from January to June this year, a year-on-year rise of 11.43 percent.-VNA