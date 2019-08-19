Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.

TAIPEI, NNA - Sharp Corp. has picked Taiwan as the first overseas market to launch its latest flagship smartphone model featuring its cutting edge display and artificial intelligence technologies.

The company under Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. group will officially launch Aquos R3 model on Wednesday through telecommunications equipment retail chain Aurola Telecom, it said at a launch event in Taipei last Friday.

Aquos R3, which was released in Japan in May, uses self-developed Pro Igzo display technology for the first time for a smartphone series, twice as bright as Aquos R2, the previous model, and consumes about 10 percent less energy, according to the Osaka-based manufacturer.

The latest flagship model, priced at 22,990 New Taiwan dollars ($733), also features an automated creation function with a 15-second highlight clip from an original lengthy video with installed music and special effects, the company said.

“We are enhancing internet of things and AI technologies in our products and intend to introduce them into our smartphones as well,” said Yoshihiro Hashimoto, executive managing officer, head of the president’s office, and CEO of ASEAN Business.

“We are now actively expanding our businesses overseas, and Taiwan is one of our major targets in consideration of the popularity of the brand’s name in the island,” he added.

Sharp did not disclose a sales target for the latest gadget in Taiwan but “We will make all-out efforts to gain support from Taiwanese consumers,” Hashimoto said. It will launch a lower-priced model Aquos V in the fourth quarter.

“For the time being, we will focus on Japan and Taiwan for our smartphone businesses,” Hashimoto said. Sharp would “venture into other countries like Southeast Asian nations after achieving satisfactory performance in the island.”

Photo caption

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.