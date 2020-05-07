Thailand’s exports forecast to drop 8 percent due to COVID-19

Despite the easing of lockdown measures and higher demand in several export categories, Thailand's shipments are still forecast to contract by 8 percent this year, according to the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC).

07, May. 2020

Image by Rattakarn_ from Pixabay
Image by Rattakarn_ from Pixabay

BANGKOK, VNA - Despite the easing of lockdown measures and higher demand in several export categories, Thailand's shipments are still forecast to contract by 8 percent this year, according to the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC).

TNSC chairwoman Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong said the pandemic has ravaged major economies, especially Thailand's important trading partners such as the US, the EU and China.

Higher household debt and lower purchasing power are expected in all countries throughout the world, she said.

More importantly, transport remains inconvenient in many areas because of the lockdown measures, while the business sector's operating costs keep rising, the baht has started to appreciate and global oil prices are highly volatile because of continuously shrinking demand and escalating conflict between the US and Iran, she added.

The Thai Commerce Ministry reported on April 21 that exports unexpectedly rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in March to 22.4 billion USD, marking the biggest expansion in eight months and the highest value in 19 months.

For the first quarter of 2020, exports grew 0.9 percent year-on-year to 62.67 billion USD. Excluding gold, oil and weaponry, exports were up 1.1 percent in the period.

Pimchanok Vonkorpon, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office under the Commerce Ministry, said the ministry remains positive that exports are unlikely to plunge by 8-10 percent this year as predicted.

Despite challenging global factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, there are supporting factors for exports during the rest of 2020, including the nation's strength and competency in food and agricultural industry and essential goods, China's recovery from the outbreak and baht depreciation, she said. – VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Claudio Guglieri on Unsplash)
Japan consumer confidence hits record low amid virus pandemic

Japan Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Filipino remittances expect worst-ever 20% fall on pandemic

Features Philippines Economy

7 DAYS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
BOJ expands easing steps to cushion virus' economic impact

Japan Economy

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sydnery (Photo by Kate Trifo on Unsplash)
Australian central bank chief fears 10% shrink in GDP, surge in unemployment rate

Australia Economy

15 DAYS AGO

hand-3108175_1280.jpg
Taiwan March export orders see 4.3% rebound, driven by resumption of China factories

Taiwan Economy

16 DAYS AGO

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo (Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash)
Japan Cabinet OKs reworked extra budget for $1.1 tril. virus package

Japan Economy

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Coronavirus feared taking greater toll on jobs than Lehman shock

Japan Economy

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
India toughens FDI rules to reduce threat of Chinese “opportunistic” M&As

India Economy

17 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
China's economy shrinks 6.8% in 1st-quarter, 1st decline on record

China Economy

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash
Philippine central bank slashes rates again to help businesses mitigate coronavirus impact

Philippines Economy

20 DAYS AGO

image_l.jpg
G-20 agrees to support debt relief for poor nations

Asia Economy

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Brett Andrei Martin on Unspla
Philippines gives $1 bil. wage subsidy to 3.4 mil. SME workers

Philippines Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
World economy to shrink 3% in 2020, worst setback since 1930s: IMF

Asia Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
BOJ lowers assessments of all 9 regional economies over coronavirus

Japan Economy

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Apr_7_photo.jpg
India unemployment soars to 23% amid pandemic lockdown

India Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Petaling Jaya
Extra $2.2 billion aid for Malaysia SMEs, but 20 percent face demise, said association

Malaysia Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Government buildings in Tokyo (Photo by Tom Rickhuss on Unsplash)
Japan approves nearly $1 tril. package to cushion coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Daryan Shamkhali on Unsplash)
Japan PM Abe declares state of emergency amid widespread virus infections

Japan Economy

30 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
State of emergency a heavy blow to consumption, production in Japan

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Poh Wei Chuen on Unsplash
Many Malaysia SMEs will go bust, government help inadequate, warn business leaders

Features Malaysia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash
ADB calls for innovation, coronavirus expected to stunt Asia growth to 2.2%

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by ALBERT RENN on Unsplash
Coronavirus: $3.9 billion cash subsidy for Filipinos hit by Luzon lockdown

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg.jpg
Abe pledges Japan's "boldest-ever" economic stimulus to fight virus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Homeless people and daily wagers having meals at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: $23 billion to help the poor as India braces for widespread economic pain

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]
G-20 vow close monitoring of virus impacts, IMF warns of recession

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1584926297869.jpg
Japan economic package to deal with epidemic to top 30 tril. yen

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
China economy expects rebound in second half after coronavirus delivered hardest blow

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO