Kameda Seika’s Cambodia plant fully operating to produce rice crackers for export to Australia, New Zealand

The LyLy Kameda plant, which started operation in January on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, is shown in this photo taken in May.

TOKYO, NNA - A plant operated in Cambodia by Japanese rice cracker maker Kameda Seika Co. has swung into full operation with the aim of expanding its output and cultivating markets such as Australia and New Zealand.

The plant, newly built on the outskirts of Phnom Penh by LyLy Kameda Co. -- a joint venture between Kameda Seika and local business LyLy Food Industry Co. – partially started operation in January.

The factory stands on a lot of 12,000 square meters and has about 250 employees, LiLy Kameda CEO Hiroyuki Horibe said in an email interview with NNA on Tuesday. It produces seven kinds of rice crackers and snacks for U.S. PepsiCo Group companies under original equipment manufacturer (OEM) arrangements.

The Cambodian unit, whose output capacity of several thousand tons per year, plans to export products to China and North America in the future as part of its efforts for business expansion, he said, as demand for low-allergy, low-fat rice crackers and snacks is rising in line with growing health awareness among consumers globally.

At present, about half of the space at the factory is used for storing raw materials and finished products, Horibe said. Plans are afoot to use the space to expand production lines.

Cambodia is the sixth country after China, India, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam to host a Kameda Seika manufacturing and marketing base outside Japan. The company believes that operating in Cambodia, which has an abundance of rice, the main ingredient of its products, will enhance its competitive edge.

The parent company aims to boost the ratio of overseas sales to its total sales from 25.3 percent in fiscal year 2017 to 31.4 percent in fiscal 2023, according to its financial statement.

Founded in 2018, LyLy Kameda is capitalized at $16.15 million, and is 51 percent owned by Kameda Seika, 39.71 percent by LyLy Food CEO Keo Mom and 9.29 percent by LyLy Food.